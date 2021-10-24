Bitcoin has passed 2 milestones this week. 2 experts explain why investing in a crypto futures ETF isn’t smarter than buying bitcoin directly. | Currency News | Financial and business news

Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Bitcoin set a record this week, after the first crypto ETF based on US futures contracts debuted.

But the new fund may not be the smartest or most profitable strategy for average retail investors, according to two experts.

“I think they’d be better off buying bitcoin rather than playing the futures game at this point,” said a private equity CEO.

As the long-awaited bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund hits the market this week, investors are keen to know what this structure ultimately means for their portfolios.

The structure of the ETF itself was one of the most important financial innovations when it was introduced in the 1990s as a type of investment providing access to passive index funds. Bitcoin has ushered in a new era of innovation, but it’s still in its infancy.

The trump set a new historical record above $ 66,000 on Wednesday, a day after the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF – the first of its kind – on the New York Stock Exchange.

While this development is a substantial achievement in recognizing the legitimacy of the asset class, it should be noted that within these types of ETFs, an actual bitcoin is neither bought nor sold during execution. of the transaction and therefore has no direct impact on market supply.

And unlike stocks or bitcoin, futures have expiration dates and investors must “roll” their positions into the following month to avoid taking physical delivery of the underlying asset. Either way, the institutionalization of bitcoin is ultimately a good sign for investors – at least in theory.

But is a bitcoin futures ETF a smart strategy to implement?

Maybe not, according to Eric Schiffer, CEO of private equity firm Patriarch Organization.

“For the average retail investor, I think it’s better to buy bitcoin than play the futures game at this point,” he told Insider in an interview. “They will want to become a lot more educated and leave that job to the quants and some of the deep sea.”

But there is a huge appetite among the public for regulated financial services rooted in the cryptocurrency world.

Schiffer, who is personally invested in crypto, said that the launch of the first US bitcoin-based ETF “raised the hormonal levels of investors positively towards participation and also takes away some of that doomsday downside that crypto has. painted in the minds of those who saw in it nothing but a vicious bag of volatility. “

He expects more hedge funds and institutions to be willing to navigate to futures contracts as hedge “to reap the benefits of the next version of the Internet.”

Ben Johnson, Morningstar Global ETF Research Director, said in a recent interview these ETFs got the green light because they don’t invest directly in bitcoin, but in an already established financial product.

If investors choose to invest in such a fund, they should not only face the risks of a volatile asset, but also maintain their exposure to the cryptocurrency.

“Because of the investment in real Bitcoin futures, what you see is that there are some issues related to maintaining that exposure, among other things,” he said, explaining that these funds invest in the first month forward contract.

“What can happen in the process is that if that next futures contract, or these next futures contracts, trade for prices higher than what the fund currently owns, they will consistently sell low and buy high. . “

Johnson was referring to the structure of the futures market. When the market is in contango – where the futures price of a futures contract is higher than the spot price – investors in the ETF will essentially have to carry over their positions at a loss, as they will sell the current contract and buy the next contract. . at a premium. Offsetting, on the contrary, occurs when the futures price of the futures contract is lower than the spot price.

This approach can be particularly expensive, he said. Another factor to consider is tax implications, as the traditional ETF tax advantage that investors are accustomed to is eliminated in this case.

Cathie Wood seems to have a wait-and-see stance due to the potential for tax ramifications.