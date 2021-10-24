3 best ecommerce stocks to buy for the long haul

Online selling has long been a lucrative growth market, so much so that many ecommerce stocks are now supporting stratospheric valuations. While companies such as Limited sea and Shopify seem set to become mainstays in this business, the sky-high multiples could make them less attractive options for new investors.

But other e-commerce powers such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Target (NYSE: TGT) offer substantial return potential as well as a multiple of earnings that should appeal to Internet retail and direct marketer equity buyers.

Amazon

Amazon’s massive market cap of $ 1.75 trillion may leave investors wondering if it offers significant additional potential for investors. While a $ 5,000 investment probably doesn’t turn into millions at this point, Amazon still has the potential to outperform. It continues to enjoy massive revenue growth despite quarterly revenues now consistently exceeding $ 100 billion.

Additionally, she built another successful business by pioneering the cloud computing industry. Thanks to the innovation of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud has not only spawned a new segment of the IT industry, but its leadership in a major business segment outside of retail has also radically transformed the conglomerate. . AWS only accounted for about 13% of the company’s revenue in the first half of 2021. But thanks to its net margin, it claimed the majority of the company’s operating revenue this year.

Amazon also continues to generate gigantic revenue and profit. In the first half of 2021, revenue of $ 222 billion jumped 35% from the first six months of 2020. Net profit increased 104% during this period to just under $ 16 billion. dollars, although gains in external equity led to slower growth in operating expenses. this return.

As offline activity picks up, Amazon could see this growth slow down. As a result, its stock has only grown by 6% in the past year. However, this also took its P / E ratio to a multi-year low of around 60. This drop in valuation makes the stock increasingly attractive as it seeks to emerge from the pandemic and reinvigorate its price increases. retail and cloud.

Etsy

While Amazon has been successful with commodities, much of the specialty market is now part of the Etsy ecosystem. By the end of the second quarter, Etsy had attracted over 5.2 million sellers of crafts, craft supplies, and vintage items. Through these providers, Etsy has built a community that has attracted over 90 million active buyers. Plus, low start-up costs, a dedicated search engine, and even an advocacy arm that works on behalf of these companies keep these vendors in the ecosystem.

Etsy has generated new growth with greater international focus. Although it derives much of its business outside the United States by targeting markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany, its recent acquisition of Elo7, called “the Etsy of Brazil”, shows its interest. growing for populated markets in the developing world.

In the first half of 2021, more than $ 6.2 billion in merchandise volume passed through the site, generating nearly $ 1.1 billion in revenue for the company. This is an increase of 64% from the first six months of 2020. During the same period, net income jumped 122% to $ 242 million as the company significantly reduced its interest expense and transformed its exchange losses into gains.

This strategy has helped Etsy’s inventory grow by over 60% over the past year. Additionally, thanks to earnings growth, the P / E ratio fell to nearly 70, just above Amazon’s level. This allows the business to realize gains over time as more merchants and customers become part of the Etsy ecosystem.

Target

Target significantly improved its ecommerce performance when it switched to same-day delivery in 2017 by purchasing Shipt. This sales channel has since developed considerably. As a result, same-day shipments represent more than half of the company’s digital sales.

Plus, its board of directors passed its 50th straight annual payout hike this year, turning the stock into a dividend king. The latest increase also increased the dividend by 32%, bringing the annual payout to $ 3.60 per share, a cash yield of 1.4% at current prices. Before the hike, the $ 676 million in dividend spending over the past six months was only a tiny fraction of the company’s $ 2.1 billion free cash flow during that time period, making the hike easily affordable payments.

His recent performances have also helped. In the first six months of the year, its revenue of $ 49 billion increased 16% compared to the same period in 2020. Net profit also increased 98% during this period to nearly $ 4 billion, mainly due to slower spending growth. As a result, Target expects record profits this year.

Given this, investors can understand why the stock has risen 55% in the past year. In addition, its P / E ratio of 20 remains much lower than that of Costco and Walmart, companies that support earnings multiples of just over 40.

Despite these successes, the company has faced supply chain issues as major US ports experience a downturn. Additionally, past failures in internationalization might come to the surface, as its presence in every US state could lead to questions about where it might expand. Nonetheless, the success of its same day service and low P / E ratio relative to its peers could support the growth of the company for the foreseeable future.