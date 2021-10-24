Big Tech Profits Could Be Another Test For Global Markets





NEW YORK:

Investors focus on a flood of earnings reports from the tech and internet giants on Wall Street, as high-growth stocks that have led markets higher for years face pressures from the market. regulations, supply chain issues and rising Treasury yields. Apple, Microsoft, Google’s parent Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Facebook are all expected to report income next week. Collectively, these five names represent over 22% of the weighting of the S&P 500, giving their stocks a huge influence on the broader index. Globally, companies representing 46% of the market value of the S&P 500 are expected to release quarterly results next week, according to Goldman Sachs. Strong earnings reports have helped the S&P 500 to new highs, with the benchmark rising 5.5% so far in October. In September, the index posted its largest monthly percentage drop since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. While investors expect most of the big tech companies to post strong earnings, many will also be listening for indications of whether they will be able to sustain that growth. Forecasts regarding supply bottlenecks, such as the chip shortage that has affected a wide range of global industries, as well as their views on the sustainability of the recent surge in consumer prices will also be in the center of attention. There have already been signs that tech companies may have a high bar to cross. Intel and IBM fell sharply after their reports disappointed this week. Meanwhile, Facebook shares fell 5% on Friday after Snap, the owner of the Snapchat photo messaging app, said privacy changes Apple implemented on iOS devices were hurting its ability to target and measure digital advertising. “I would expect more potential volatility,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at DA Davidson. “We might have the opportunity for some of these big companies to disappoint a bit.” Market gains this month were led by sectors considered particularly sensitive to fluctuations in the economy, notably energy and financials, which gained 11% and 8% respectively. The tech sector of the S&P 500 is up 6% since the start of the month. Many tech-driven companies have received a boost in the wake of the pandemic, amid a shift in consumer behavior amid economic lockdowns and a shift to working from home. “The question then becomes: can they continue? Said Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “What are the growth rates like for big tech? “ A survey by BofA Global Research showed earlier this month that fund managers are slightly underweight in technology compared to their average positioning over the past 20 years. Posted in The Express Tribune, October 24e, 2021. As Business on Facebook, to follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2326146/big-tech-earnings-may-be-another-test-for-global-markets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos