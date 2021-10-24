Stocks coming week: everything becomes even more expensive





What’s happening: Companies that manufacture consumer goods are announcing price increases left and right. Faced with ever-increasing costs, they don’t expect the situation to ease anytime soon.

“Inflation will continue to be a key theme for the rest of this [year] and for next year, ”Unilever CEO Alan Jope recently told analysts.

Unilever the , which makes Dove and Ben & Jerry’s, said last week that it increased prices by 4.1% in the third quarter to “offset rising costs of commodities and other inputs.”

Nestl NSRGF It was not alone.which owns the Nescaf, Toll House and Hagen-Dazs brands, said it had increased prices 2.1% in its most recent quarter and will continue to increase prices as needed for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

“The situation has not improved,” said Nestl CEO Mark Schneider. “On the contrary, we see other drawbacks compared to what we told you this summer.” The problem: It costs more to manufacture products, as supply chain bottlenecks and huge demand for goods drive up the price of raw materials. Higher wages needed to deal with labor shortages, increased shipping costs and soaring energy prices are also adding to the expense. This puts pressure on manufacturers to charge more when they sell to stores. These retailers must then decide to pass the higher costs on to customers. Many will. For most of the year, economists, investors and policymakers have debated whether inflation is a transient phenomenon that will subside as the pandemic recedes or a more permanent state of affairs. Many leaders are starting to move away from the idea that this is “transient,” as the US Federal Reserve has argued. JPMorgan Chase JPM Remember: whileCEO Jamie Dimon said he believes supply chain issues have been exaggerated and will improve next year, most CFOs believe disruption will last “until the second half of the year 2022 or later, ”according to a recent survey by the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta. Some central bankers are also starting to change their language. The best economist at the Bank of England is a warning that inflation could exceed 5% early next year in the UK. “I wouldn’t be shocked, let’s put it that way if we see an impression of inflation near or above 5% [in the months ahead]Huw Pill told the Financial Times. “And it’s a very uncomfortable place for a central bank with a 2% inflation target.” Pill declined to reveal how he would vote at the next Bank of England meeting in early November, but said the question of whether the central bank should raise interest rates by 0.1%, where they are since the start of the pandemic, is live. “Central banks use interest rates to maintain price stability. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month that the central bank “should act” in response to the price spike. He said he continued to “believe that higher inflation will be temporary”, but acknowledged that it could last longer than previously thought due to soaring energy prices. Tech stocks are on the rise. Will it last? Amazon AMZN Microsoft MSFT Apple AAPL Tech stocks rose in October after a brutal September, when inflation concerns led investors to abandon companies likeand Fast rewind: Wall Street, believing central banks could become more aggressive in plans to undo support for the pandemic-era economy, accelerated the sale of government bonds, pushing yields higher . It hurt the stocks of tech companies. When government bond yields are extremely low, it tends to stimulate interest in riskier investments that offer better returns. The valuation of tech companies is also tied to future earnings, which look less bright when inflation and higher rates kick in. The concerns have been dismissed for the time being. Tech stocks have gained ground in recent weeks as investors anxiously await the latest batch of corporate earnings. Now it’s up to the results. Facebook FB Warning signs: On Friday, Snap shares plunged after the company said its advertising activity was weakened by changes to Apple’s privacy policy rolled out earlier this year.also warned that he could be badly hit. Intelligence INTC shares also fell sharply after the company declared its efforts to deploy next-generation chip technology would hurt its profit margins for years Apple AAPL Take a step back: Facebook, Google parent Alphabet,, Amazon and Microsoft earned more than $ 75 billion in the second quarter. As the five largest members of the S&P 500, their ability to maintain rapid growth levels will have big implications for the market at large. Following On Monday: HSBC HBCYF Kimberly clark KMB , Restaurant brands and Facebook revenue Tuesday: Launch of the annual Saudi Arabia investment conference; US consumer confidence data; 3M MMM General Electric TO GIVE Hasbro TO JetBlue JBLU Lockheed Martin LMT UBS UBS Twitter TWTR Visa V Launch of the annual Saudi Arabia investment conference; US consumer confidence data;, Alphabet, Microsoft,andearnings Wednesday: Boeing BA Coca Cola KO General Motors DG Harley davidson PORK Hilton SDJ Kraft Heinz DIFFERENT Mcdonalds MCD Spotify PLACE Ford F andearnings Thusday: publication of US GDP in the third quarter; Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD caterpillar CAT Hershey HSY MasterCard MY Royal Dutch Shell RDSA Starbucks SBUX publication of US GDP in the third quarter;, Amazon, Apple andearnings Friday: Data on personal income and inflation in the United States; Chevron CVX Colgate-Palmolive CL ExxonMobil XOM Data on personal income and inflation in the United States;andearnings

