Business
Top 5 things to watch in the markets in the coming week
By Noreen Burke
Investing.com – The coming week brings earnings reports from several tech giants, including Amazon and Apple. There are also a few key economic reports in the coming week, including a first look at third quarter U.S. GDP on Thursday. The European Central Bank is holding its final meeting amid persistent inflationary pressures. Evergrande bought another week to deal with the looming debt crisis that is casting a shadow over the world’s second largest economy and the Bitcoin roller coaster continues. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
Big technological gains
Four of five FAANG stocks are expected to report earnings during the week – Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to report on Monday, followed by parent company Google Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) on Tuesday, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported on Thursday.
FAANG’s exceptional growth and heavy weighting in the S&P 500 have given it a disproportionate impact on the broader stock market, propelling the markets higher for more than a decade.
Strong results could help tech stocks broaden the lead they have established over value stocks in a market standoff as equity investors are caught between a strong economic recovery and soaring commodity prices. ‘on one side, and rising Treasury yields and inflation on the other.
US GDP
Thursday’s data should show the extent of headwinds that hit the US economy in the third quarter. Economists predict that GDP growth has slowed to 2.8% 6.7% over the previous three months.
The impact of the delta variant, along with rising prices, tensions in the supply chain and labor shortages contributed to the growth slowdown, but these effects are expected to dissipate in the fourth quarter.
Other economic data to watch during the week include reports on durable goods orders Wednesday, Initial jobless claims Thursday and personal income and spending on Friday. Friday data includes basic PCE price index, rumored to be the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.
Economic data will be watched closely as it arrives just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting of the following week, where the central bank is expected to announce plans to start cutting asset purchases, an important first step towards possible rate increases.
ECB meeting
The ECB must hold its next policy Meet Thursday amid tensions between officials over the likely duration of a eurozone inflation spurt and whether the bank should change monetary policy accordingly.
At its last meeting in September, policymakers postponed the decision to buy bonds until December, but since then euro area inflation has reached its highest level in 13 years amid bottlenecks. supply and soaring energy prices.
The Fed is expected to start cutting in November and the Bank of England has indicated that interest rate hikes are coming soon, so the question is whether the ECB will follow suit?
Thursday’s press conference after the policy meeting with ECB Director Christine Legarde will likely give investors a clue on December’s decision.
Evergrande saves time
Reuters reported on Sunday that Chinas Evergrande had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities, including Shenzhen.
The report came after the company appeared to be avoiding default last week, when it made a last-minute coupon payment, but there has still not been a report on the progress of a full restructuring of the company. the huge debt of the company.
China’s second-largest real estate developer is mired in a debt crisis, with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities.
The Evergrande crisis has spread to the entire Chinese real estate sector, which economists say makes up around 30% of the economy, leading to a series of announcements of defaults, downgrades and collapse corporate bonds.
Bitcoin volatility
Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 67,016 on Wednesday, surpassing the April record, propelled by bets that the first US bitcoin exchange-traded funds would pave the way for more money to pour into digital assets .
New ETFs track bitcoin futures rather than the spot price.
The new spike came after the world’s largest digital currency struggled in recent months, briefly dipping below $ 30,000 as China cracked down on digital currencies.
Bitcoin advocates believe the emergence of ETFs will support prices. Others present digital currency as a hedge against inflation and say it’s a bigger factor in its rally, but skeptics say it’s more of a symptom.
Either way, bitcoin’s volatility is expected to continue.
–Reuters contributed to this report
Related Articles
Top 5 things to watch in the markets in the coming week
Croatia’s right-wing Eurosceptics call for referendum on euro adoption
Erdogan critics say demand for evictions is a distraction from economic problems
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/top-5-things-watch-markets-075147855.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]