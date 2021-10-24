Top 5 things to watch in the markets in the coming week

By Noreen Burke

Investing.com – The coming week brings earnings reports from several tech giants, including Amazon and Apple. There are also a few key economic reports in the coming week, including a first look at third quarter U.S. GDP on Thursday. The European Central Bank is holding its final meeting amid persistent inflationary pressures. Evergrande bought another week to deal with the looming debt crisis that is casting a shadow over the world’s second largest economy and the Bitcoin roller coaster continues. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

Big technological gains

Four of five FAANG stocks are expected to report earnings during the week – Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to report on Monday, followed by parent company Google Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) on Tuesday, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported on Thursday.

FAANG’s exceptional growth and heavy weighting in the S&P 500 have given it a disproportionate impact on the broader stock market, propelling the markets higher for more than a decade.

Strong results could help tech stocks broaden the lead they have established over value stocks in a market standoff as equity investors are caught between a strong economic recovery and soaring commodity prices. ‘on one side, and rising Treasury yields and inflation on the other.

US GDP

Thursday’s data should show the extent of headwinds that hit the US economy in the third quarter. Economists predict that GDP growth has slowed to 2.8% 6.7% over the previous three months.

The impact of the delta variant, along with rising prices, tensions in the supply chain and labor shortages contributed to the growth slowdown, but these effects are expected to dissipate in the fourth quarter.

Other economic data to watch during the week include reports on durable goods orders Wednesday, Initial jobless claims Thursday and personal income and spending on Friday. Friday data includes basic PCE price index, rumored to be the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

Economic data will be watched closely as it arrives just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting of the following week, where the central bank is expected to announce plans to start cutting asset purchases, an important first step towards possible rate increases.

ECB meeting

The ECB must hold its next policy Meet Thursday amid tensions between officials over the likely duration of a eurozone inflation spurt and whether the bank should change monetary policy accordingly.

At its last meeting in September, policymakers postponed the decision to buy bonds until December, but since then euro area inflation has reached its highest level in 13 years amid bottlenecks. supply and soaring energy prices.

The Fed is expected to start cutting in November and the Bank of England has indicated that interest rate hikes are coming soon, so the question is whether the ECB will follow suit?

Thursday’s press conference after the policy meeting with ECB Director Christine Legarde will likely give investors a clue on December’s decision.

Evergrande saves time

Reuters reported on Sunday that Chinas Evergrande had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities, including Shenzhen.

The report came after the company appeared to be avoiding default last week, when it made a last-minute coupon payment, but there has still not been a report on the progress of a full restructuring of the company. the huge debt of the company.

China’s second-largest real estate developer is mired in a debt crisis, with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities.

The Evergrande crisis has spread to the entire Chinese real estate sector, which economists say makes up around 30% of the economy, leading to a series of announcements of defaults, downgrades and collapse corporate bonds.

Bitcoin volatility

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 67,016 on Wednesday, surpassing the April record, propelled by bets that the first US bitcoin exchange-traded funds would pave the way for more money to pour into digital assets .

New ETFs track bitcoin futures rather than the spot price.

The new spike came after the world’s largest digital currency struggled in recent months, briefly dipping below $ 30,000 as China cracked down on digital currencies.

Bitcoin advocates believe the emergence of ETFs will support prices. Others present digital currency as a hedge against inflation and say it’s a bigger factor in its rally, but skeptics say it’s more of a symptom.

Either way, bitcoin’s volatility is expected to continue.

–Reuters contributed to this report

