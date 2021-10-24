Business
Missing These 3 Ways To Claim More Social Security?
Deciding when to apply for Social Security benefits is not as easy as it sounds. The general rule is that if you claim benefits early, you will receive less money each month, while if you delay the start of your checks, you will have more.
But that doesn’t mean that an early claim always translates into a decrease in Social Security benefits over your lifetime, and the reverse is not true. If your hope is to get the most Social Security money over time, there are three main ways to do it.
1. Calculate your breakeven point
For most people, it doesn’t just make sense to focus on maximizing their monthly income – it’s smarter to look at the big picture and see how you can get the most benefits in life. And in order to do that, you will need to calculate your breakeven point.
You see, retirees only get their standard benefit amount by claiming it at full retirement age. They will receive a reduced benefit if they apply early and an increased benefit until age 70 if they wait to file their return. Of course, waiting means missing whole checks in exchange for getting more money later.
You will want to calculate how long it will take to break even for these higher checks if you are considering a delay. Here’s how:
- Estimate your monthly payment amount at the claim ages you are considering. You can do this by logging into your Social security account, which provides an estimate of your benefits at different claim ages. Or you can do the math yourself to see how your benefits would be affected based on the age at which you claim them.
- Determine how much income you would be missing by waiting for a later date to apply for benefits.For example, if you were entitled to a benefit of $ 1,085 at age 62 and consider deferring to full retirement age of 67, you would miss five years of benefits or $ 65,100 of benefits. returned.
- Calculate the additional amount you would get each month because of the wait.In the example above, your FRA benefit would be $ 1,550, so you would get an additional $ 465 per month if you postpone the deposit until you reach full retirement age.
- See how many months you would have to receive the highest benefit to account for the missed income. This is your breakeven point.If you miss $ 65,100 in benefits in exchange for $ 465 per month later, you will need to receive that additional $ 465 for 140 months, or 11.7 years. If you don’t live at least that long, an early claim is best. If you live longer, a later claim is better.
Calculating your breakeven point helps you assess the consequences of early or late deposit much more clearly than just looking at the monthly check amounts at each age. Doing this calculation is the crucial first step in claiming the maximum amount of Social Security income.
2. Consider your life expectancy
It is impossible to know exactly how long you are going to live. But you can make an educated guess.
Your current health, your family’s longevity history, and actuarial projections of your life expectancy can all help you determine if you’re likely to live beyond your breakeven point.
If you plan to live well into your 80s or even into your 90s, a deferred claim for Social Security benefits is the best choice. But if you have serious health problems, or if your family members tend to die young, the chances of getting more Lifetime Social Security checks are higher if you don’t wait.
3. Cancel a misguided early claim
Sometimes retirees claim Social Security early and end up regretting it. If this happens to you, there are ways to repair the damage.
If you’ve just claimed your benefits within a year or less, you can withdraw your return – as long as you’re willing and able to repay the Social Security benefits you’ve already received. It would act as if your claim never happened and you would not be subject to the early deposit penalties that would otherwise have been applied.
If you haven’t yet reached full retirement age, you can also go back to work and earn enough to stop your benefits. When you reach full retirement age, your check amount will be recalculated and you will be credited with the monthly early reporting penalty for each month in which you have not received a benefit check.
Ultimately, if you want to get the most money out of Social Security, you can’t assume that a late claim is always the best approach. Still, if you deposited early and regret it, you don’t necessarily have to accept your fate. Do the math to make sure you choose to file for Social Security at the best time. And if it turns out you’ve made the wrong choice, explore your options to get back on track.
