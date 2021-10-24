What makes the stock markets go up and down so much and who benefits?



Dubai: Stock prices change daily based on market forces. But what are these market forces? By this we mean that stock prices change due to supply and demand. Let’s break it down further.

If more people buy a stock (demand) instead of selling it (offer), then the price goes up. Conversely, if more people sell a stock instead of buying, there is more supply than demand and the price will drop.

Supply and demand are easy to understand. But what makes people like a particular stock and dislike another stock? It comes down to determining which news is positive for a business and which news is negative.

There are many answers to this question and the different investors you ask have different strategies. That being said, the main theory is that the movement in the price of a stock indicates what investors believe a company is worth.

Don’t confuse a company’s value with the share price. The value of a company is its market capitalization, which is the share price multiplied by the number of shares a company owns in total.

For example, a company that trades at Dh100 per share and owns 1,000,000 or 1 million shares in total is less valuable than a company that trades at Dh50 but has 5,000,000 or 5 million actions.

The calculation: 100 Dh multiplied by 1,000,000 (shares), is equivalent to 100,000,000 Dh or 100 million Dh; while Dh50 multiplied by 5,000,000 (shares), is equivalent to Dh 250,000,000 or Dh 250 million.

To complicate matters further, the price of a stock not only reflects the current value of a company, it also reflects the growth investors expect in the future.

The most important factor that affects the value of a business is its profit. Profits are the profits made by a business and, in the long run, no business can survive without them.

Think about it logically. If a business never makes any money, it won’t stay in business. Public companies are required to report their profits four times per year (once per quarter).

The stock markets pay special attention to these reports, called earnings seasons. The reason is that analysts base a company’s future value on their earnings projections.

If a company’s results are surprising (are better than expected), the price goes up. If a company’s performance is disappointing (worse than expected), then the price will go down.

It’s not just earnings that can change market-wide investor sentiment towards a stock (which, in turn, changes its price). It would be quite simple if that was the only case.

During the dot-com bubble, for example, dozens of internet companies around the world reached multi-billion market caps without ever making a profit.

As we all know, these valuations have not held up, and almost all internet companies have seen their values ​​drop to a fraction of their highs.

Yet the fact that prices have moved a lot demonstrates that there are factors other than current earnings that influence stocks.

Investors have developed literally hundreds of these variables, ratios and indicators. Some you may have heard of before like P / E Ratio or P / S Ratio (both explained below).

The Price to Earnings ratio, known as the P / E ratio, tells investors how much a company is worth based on its profits, while the Price to Sales ratio, known as the P / S ratio, indicates the value of a company based on its earnings. income.

While some experts are still of the opinion that it is not possible to predict how stocks will change in price, others believe that by drawing charts and examining past price movements, you can determine when to buy. and sell.

The only thing we know for sure is that stocks are volatile and can change prices extremely quickly.

Key points to remember? Here is a summary of the important things to grasp about this topic: At the most fundamental level, supply and demand in the market determine the price of stocks.

Second, the price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding (market capitalization) is the value of a company. Comparing only the share price of two companies does not make sense.

Theoretically, earnings are what affect investors’ valuation of a company, but there are other metrics that investors use to predict stock prices.