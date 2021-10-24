Wheat prices continue to rise | Local News

Hello market watchers. Wow, it was indeed a week for the wheat market. I think it’s safe to say that all of the acres available are going to find a wheat planter that crosses them soon, as the market will clearly say we need more.

December KC wheat futures closed the week at $ 7.74, up from $ 5.90 last year, an increase of 31%, and $ 5.09 in 2019. Spring wheat from December broke through the $ 10.00 mark to close the week at $ 10.13, while Chicago wheat finished at $ 7.56. Drought conditions in major exporting countries which have seen restrictions on exports from Russia, along with the need for larger buffer stocks in major importing countries and further support for inflation fears, are pushing up commodity prices. raw. These are the highest levels we’ve seen since 2014.

Like I said in August while on the road with Sidwell Insurance, next stop, $ 8.00. The USDA called the US winter wheat crop as 70% sown last Sunday. With the rains hitting the Russian winter wheat belt, accounting for around 70% of total production, SovEcon analysts have raised wheat production forecasts to 80.7 million metric tonnes from 75.5 MMT this year. Ukraine’s winter wheat plantings are progressing well with planting progress of 75%. Winter wheat accounts for about 95% of total wheat production in Ukraine, and the area seeded is expected to increase by 9.5%.

It is not just the wheat market that is on the move. Oats saw the biggest movement, up over 80% so far this year. Commodities have also seen significant changes, with cotton increasing by almost 50% in 2021, coffee by almost 60% and sugar by more than 20%.

Energy commodities have really exploded with crude oil up 80% this year and natural gas, which only started rising this summer, up 85%. This not only translates into higher costs at the pump and at home for cooling and heating, but also fuels rising feed costs through fertilizer and transportation. The vast majority of what we and animals eat is fed nitrogen for faster growth. Natural gas is needed to make nitrogen. An increase in natural gas translates into higher nitrogen costs and, in turn, higher grain prices needed to incentivize producers to plant more nitrogen intensive crops.

This is one of the reasons soybeans struggled to reverse the downward trend as it fixes nitrogen from the air and therefore requires less production, especially compared to corn. The lower nitrogen intensity needed for sesame should also allow this summer crop to regain acres next year. Nitrogen prices rose further last week with urea now around $ 800 per tonne, anhydrous near $ 1,000 per tonne and UAN near $ 500 per tonne. As these prices continue to rise, so do the yields and prices at which next year’s crops must be sold to be profitable.

At these extremes, protection against return and price risk becomes even more important. Despite higher fertilizer prices, now is not the time to cut back on your crop’s feed. If you plan to fertilize less, it would be best to sit down this year. While it may sound too black and white, the loss of yield due to factors you can control should be controlled if there is any hope of making money in this environment.

The weaker US dollar over the past two weeks of trading has added underlying support to commodities. The US dollar index ended the week with an interior day on the charts suggesting that Monday’s action will likely see a continuation in that direction. If the US dollar continues to weaken, this should boost the confidence of commodity buyers. There was a lot of optimism in the stock markets to end the week with another new record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as well as the S&P 500 Index. Strong corporate earnings and constant investor focus on the economy American have led to a three-week winning streak.

As political poker continues to be played in Washington, it seems likely that an additional stimulus, while likely smaller than Biden prefers, will eventually pass. This will only add additional expenses to the economy which will ultimately end up in the market. Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 16 were favorable, with 10,000 fewer people looking for work compared to estimates. Prices continue to rise, however, with supply chain delays, rising fuel prices, labor shortages and rising wages, advised by companies.

Rising energy prices also supported corn as demand for ethanol increased. December corn closed the week at $ 5.38, above the 50-day moving average. A close above $ 5.40 could see a push to $ 5.46 towards the next resistance level. Friday was an inland day for December corn, so next week’s move could follow in that direction. Nervousness over Mexico’s executive decree issued last year that would ban GMO corn for human consumption was finally allayed this week in Iowa, with Mexico’s agriculture minister telling Secretary Vilsack that imports of corn from the United States would continue as they were further processed. Mexico is one of the biggest buyers of American corn.

The November soy options expired on Friday. The first notification day for November soybean futures is Friday, October 29. Delivery points will rotate cash offers on January futures no later than Thursday. Keep this in mind when checking out basic offers. The soybean crop in the United States was harvested at 60% last Sunday while corn was harvested at 52%.

Friday marked the monthly release of the USDA Feeder Cattle Report. In anticipation of a bearish report on higher investments expected at 101.4% from last year, the feeder cattle market sold the pre-report on Friday as November feeders beat the moving average of 200 days. In the report released at 2pm after market close, the number of placements is actually lower than expected and lower than last year at 97.1%. This should lead to some support next week with a 4.3% lower investment swing than expected. October’s food figures were also lower than expected at 98.6% from 99.4%. However, marketings were lower than expected, but only slightly, at 96.9% vs. 97.5%.

Winter wheat sown in the last two weeks before the rains looks good given the warmer temperatures recently. This has improved the confidence of producers of 500 to 600 head of cattle and bringing in over $ 900 per head. As with agricultural inputs and crop prices, the purchase of livestock at these levels must be protected. I believe there will be a strong market in the spring with less cattle, but there will also be a lot of volatility in the markets and you don’t want to be caught selling at the wrong time. Now is the time to come up with a game plan as you buy cattle. Protection against Animal Risks (PRL), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and covers, is a product to be closely considered this year. This is essentially a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well.

If you are ready to trade in the commodities markets, call me at (580) 232-2272 or drop by my office to create your account and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to further your goals. Auto-trade accounts are also available. It's never too late to start, and no operation is too small to implement a risk management and marketing plan.

I wish everyone a good trading week.