Market Report: Bull Run Boosts Financial Literacy Programs in Delhi | Latest Delhi News

Kanika Bhaskar, a resident of Nirman Vihar in East Delhi, discusses stock trading concepts such as risk management, position size and stop-loss, among others as a seasoned professional. That’s quite a feat considering that until last year she ran her family’s office furniture business with her husband and didn’t even know what BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) or BSE is. NSE (National Stock Exchange).

All I knew was that there are companies and stocks. But during the confinement, our activity stopped, and I was free. That’s when a friend told me she was winning 45,000 per market day; I was intrigued and wanted to know more. And so in December of last year, I joined a classroom stock market course, Bhaskar.

She has since taken three courses, one in-class and two online, and has read several books on stock trading. I worked a lot on paper before making my first investment in July of this year. Today I am totally occupied with the stock market and making decent money, she says.

She’s not the only one. Thousands of people from diverse backgrounds are taking stock quotes both offline and online. The city’s financial institutes, which previously housed business and commerce students, now have engineers, doctors, housewives, retirees who attend their stock market courses which cost between 10,000 to 40,000. Stock market gurus offering private lessons and workshops are also flourishing like never before.

The curriculum of these courses includes how to manage a Demat account, place different types of orders, analyze the stock market, and use various technical analysis tools to make trading decisions, among others.

The growing interest in the stock market is also reflected in the fact that the number of mat accounts in the country has almost doubled from 35 million in March 2020 to a record 62.2 million at the end of June 2021. More than 5, 8 million new demat accounts were created in the September quarter of this year, according to data from CDSL and NSDL. Retail investors cumulatively held a record 7.18% of all companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the June quarter of this year, an increase from their stake of 6.96% in the quarter of March.

New and aspiring retail investors are fueling demand for stock market education, say the owners of these stock exchange institutes. Today, 80% of our students are people who have no training in finance. These include doctors and even DTC drivers, says Aryan Sharma, who heads the Laxmi Nagar branch of the National Institute of Financial Markets (NIFM), a private institute of financial markets.

The walls of the institute are plastered with posters, including one depicting Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with a quote: If you were born poor it is not your mistake, but if you die poor it is your mistake.

It’s to inspire people to believe that the stock market can help you get rich, Sharma says. But making money in the market is a science and an art and it takes patience and persistence to master it.

It’s 10 a.m., its first class time of the day for students pursuing a course called Certified Advanced Level Smart Investor. And today’s lesson is to analyze candlestick charts to determine the possible movement of stock prices based on past patterns. The class, which has around 25 students, includes young businessmen, an aspiring restaurateur who wishes to acquire additional skills; two mechanical engineers, who gave up their engineering careers to earn a living as stock traders.

The compact, air-conditioned classroom has an LED TV and whiteboard. Each student has a laptop and notepad and listens intently as Sharma explains the bullish to bearish candlestick patterns – on the TV screen.

Basically, I teach my students how to understand market behavior and psychology. And I tell them that when others are afraid of the market, you have to be greedy and when others are greedy, you have to be afraid, adds Sharma, an analytical accountant by profession and a stock market teacher for a decade. nothing in the market when they joined today are confident traders.

Saurabh Tiwari, a mechanical engineer in the Sharmas class, says he wanted to do something on his own and recently gave up his job at a multinational company to try his luck as a trader. The pandemic made me realize that all jobs are risky and that it is better to be alone, says Tiwari, who has been in classroom trading for two months. I think I’ve made some pretty good progress; my mechanical engineering background will help me use various technical analysis tools to make business decisions. I don’t intend to go back to engineering.

Another mechanical engineer in the class is Praveen Baghel. He says he was inspired by his cousin brothers to try his luck in the market. During the pandemic the stock exchange was open when all businesses were closed and I saw my brothers making a lot of money. I asked them to teach me the basics, but they told me they didn’t have time so I joined this class, Baghel says. In life, you need to learn as many additional skills as possible and with India’s economic growth story continuing to be exciting, stock trading is an important skill that will come in handy when nothing else. works.

Manish Taneja, the senior analyst at the Institute of Financial Market Courses (IFMC), another Delhi institute in Lajpat Nagar that offers live online courses and online recorded lessons on stock trading, claims that many its students are the travel and hospitality industry who lost their jobs, and also those who suffered huge pay cuts during the pandemic.

But these institutes also have those looking to supplement their income. Manoj Tiwari, a Delhi-based software engineer is one such person. Last year in September, inspired by a friend, he made an investment in the stock market and suffered a loss. He decided to take a classroom course at a Laxmi Nagar institute before making another investment. Today I know how the market will behave. I’m mainly in options writing and earn decently on top of my salary, Tiwari says.

Each of these stock exchange institutes claim to teach their own trading tips. Manish Taneja, for example, teaches what he calls One-Way Trading Strategy (UDTS) – a copyright-protected course in stock trading strategies for beginners and traders. We developed this revolutionary tool to free traders and new investors from tedious analysis and simplify stock transactions, says Taneja, who worked with a brokerage firm in Delhi before co-founding IFMC.

Not only in-person classes, workshops, online and offline, are also flourishing. Ravi Kumar, a stock market guru who has been engaged in teaching on the stock market since 2013 through his two-day workshops and three-month online master classes, says the number of people in his workshop and her classes have doubled over the past year and a half. This month he has already organized five workshops in Delhi, Gurugram and other cities in hotels, clubs, auditoriums. About 13,000 people, he says, have attended his workshops in the past year and a half.

Among them are young people from 12 to 80 years old. Parents send their young children because they believe that stock trading is a science and not a game as it was considered earlier. Today, stock trading is almost as popular with kids as coding, says Kumar, a doctorate in corporate finance and wealth management from the University of Southern California.

I offered private stock market lessons to CEOs of large companies. Making money on the stock market is as easy as brewing a cup of coffee if you learn to read the pulse of the market.