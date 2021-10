Stocks end up in the red again

The stock market returned to its downtrend yesterday due to a crisis of investor confidence. The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 70 points, or 0.99%, to 7,005. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Market analysts say investors feared the continued fall last week, so they sold stocks. Although the use of profits is a common occurrence in the stock market, the recent fall has been steep and continuous, making investors fearful, an investment banker said. Investors should be careful in this situation because a bad decision here can hurt their investment, he said. If investors are investing in good stocks, they have no reason to panic, added the investment banker. Turnover, an important indicator of the stock market, was Tk 1,471 crore versus Tk 1,310 crore. Dhaka shares fell back into the red amid the volatility after a single pause, with most investors adopting a cautious stance and making quick gains, International Leasing Securities Limited said in its daily market review. After the bullish move of the last session, the market started off on a positive note, but volatile sales by investors in key sectors to avoid further erosion of their portfolios caused the benchmark to lose 71 points, a- he declared. Meanwhile, some investors continued to restructure their portfolios to take fundamentally sound stocks based on current year-end earnings and dividend declarations and quarter-end corporate disclosures, he said. he adds. In the EHR, 57 stocks rose, 292 fell and 26 remained unchanged. Aramit Cement Limited tops the list of winners with a 9.82% increase followed by Beach Hatchery Limited, Beximco Ltd, Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills Limited and BSRM Ltd. Beximco Ltd shares were the most traded, valued at Tk 342 crore, followed by Orion Pharma Limited, Delta Life Insurance Company Limited, NRB Commercial Bank Limited and Genex Infosys Limited. FAS Finance and Investment Limited lost the most, losing 10.6%, followed by Bangladesh Building Systems Limited, Active Fine Chemicals Limited, Aziz Pipes limited and Deshbandhu Polymer Limited. Due to the fall of Grameenphone Limited, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, Robi Axiata Limited, Walton and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited, the DSE benchmark lost 38 points, according to amarstock.com. Among the main sectors, ceramics and tannery saw prices appreciate while services and real estate, cement and textiles suffered a correction, according to the daily market review of UCB Stock Brokerage Limited. The Chattogram stock market also fell yesterday. CASPI, the main index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), lost 122 points, or 0.59%, to 20,570. Of the 288 stocks to trade, 62 rose, 205 fell and 21 remained unchanged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/stock/news/stocks-end-the-red-again-2205571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos