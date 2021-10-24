Stocks to Track Covid, Profit Figures





Investors are expected to continue to monitor the development of the Covid-19 situation in the country, as well as the publication of the earnings reports of listed companies. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said the market may continue to test its immediate resistance of 7,300 this trading week after failing to maintain the level last week. The flagship Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index fell 0.3% or 22.11 points to close at 7,289.61 as profit taking ensued after the market’s six-day rally. Tantiangco noted that a sustained downward trend in local Covid-19 cases would strengthen market sentiment as it raises hopes for further easing of restrictions in the near term. The Philippines recorded 5,279 more cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the current total to 2.756 million cases. The government placed the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 from Level 4 until October 31, while the Alert Level System was also extended to some areas outside of Metro Manila. until the end of this month. Inflation fears, on the other hand, are seen as a downside risk to the stock market, according to Tantiangco, as global oil prices remain elevated with benchmark Brent crude already above $ 85 a barrel. Tantiangco added that investors will also be keeping an eye on third quarter company results for clues. Investors should also watch future third quarter corporate earnings reports to see if there will be any positive outliers amid the difficult economic conditions during said quarter caused by the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the reimposition of strict quarantine measures in the country, ”Tantiangco said. Regina Capital Development Corp. chief executive Luis Limlingan also said investors will be watching the upcoming release of the companies’ financial reports. “Investors are likely to be inspired by the slowly released earnings. BPI (Bank of the Philippine Islands) was the first [in the] PSEi [to] disclose and BDO (BDO Unibank) and MER (Manila Electric Company) should follow, ”Limlingan said. Meanwhile, among the main upcoming catalysts for the market cited by Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael Ricafort is the release of major economic data including the budget deficit, balance of payments, loans. banking and domestic liquidity growth. Ricafort also included the trend of new daily local cases of Covid-19, additional measures to further reopen the economy and the progress of the country’s vaccination program, especially as the vaccination of minors continues. Tantiangco views the 10-day exponential moving average of the market, currently at 7,207.75, as its immediate support. “If the market manages to break through the 7,300 level, its next resistance is at 7,500,” he continued.

