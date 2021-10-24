Big profits of giant companies fail to hold stock indexes





On Sunday, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's benchmark DESX fell 70 points to close at 7,005. TBS Report 24 October 2021, 21:15

Representative image. Image: TBS

The big profits and dividends of the listed giants have failed to attract investors and keep stock indexes high. On Sunday, the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s benchmark DESX fell 70 points to close at 7,005 and the Chattogram Stock Exchange’s key index, Caspi, fell 122 points to stand at 20,570. Due to sales pressure, the share prices of 292 companies fell, while only 57 rose and 26 remained unchanged on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday. Recently, some of the big giants like Renata Limited, BSRM, Walton, Marico and Square Pharmaceuticals have declared nice dividends and reported strong earnings growth, but it hasn’t had much of an impact on their stock prices. Beximco is one of the few companies in which investors have shown increased interest after recording historic earnings growth and declaring a good dividend. Analysts said that all types of investors in this market act as day to day traders. Institutional investors typically trade stocks overnight, but currently retail investors are doing the same as well. Their trading is based on rumors which is very damaging to the stock market. Dr Mahmood Osman Imam, professor in the finance department of Dhaka University, told The Business Standard: “The securities regulator has not taken any significant action regarding the fluctuation in stock prices caused by rumors. Often times, stock prices go up based on rumors, but when companies reveal real information, prices start to go down. “ “Often times traders buy or sell stocks based on rumors and later find out that the rumors were true. This makes them inclined to believe the rumors and act on them,” he added. Daily DSE revenue was Tk 1,471 crore on Sunday, 12% more than the previous day. Beximco Limited held 23% of the total turnover of DSE. In recent days, three or four companies hold more than 40% of the total turnover of DSE. Sharif Anwar Hossain, president of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh, told TBS that the concentration of turnover in a few companies is not a good sign for the stock market. On Sunday Aramit Cement and Beach Hatchery, which have been performing poorly lately, were the top winners for no reason. The stocks of FAS Finance and Bangladesh Building System were the worst as they suffered losses in the last financial year. In the DSE block market, C&A Textile 1.07 crore shares valued at Tk 8.98 crore were sold. C&A Textile has been closed for three years and the owners of the company have fled. Recently, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission authorized the Alif group to acquire the shares of C&A Textile to keep the company in business.

