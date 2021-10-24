Children should be eligible for vaccine in early November, says Dr Anthony Fauci





While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory group is expected to discuss a vaccine for children this week, Dr.Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, told ABC, “This Week Sunday “that he was optimistic that children could get vaccinated in the first two weeks of November.

“You never want to get ahead of the FDA in its regulatory decisions, or get ahead of the CDC and its advisers on what the recommendation would be,” Fauci told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. “But if you look at the data that was made public and announced by the company, the data looked good in terms of efficacy and safety.”

Pfizer and the FDA released documents on the effectiveness of a pediatric dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. Company data revealed that the vaccine was 90.7% effective against symptomatic illnesses in children aged 5 to 11, and the FDA said the benefits of giving the vaccine to children outweighed the risks.

The FDA’s independent vaccine advisory board will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for young children.

If licensed, it would become the first vaccine available for young children. Pfizer’s vaccine is already licensed for children 12 to 15 years old and is approved for people 16 years of age and older. Fauci expects the FDA to give its clearance and turn it over to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Advisory Group for their recommendation on November 2-3. From there, the CDC director will sign a recommendation. “If all goes well and we get regulatory approval and recommendations from the CDC, it is quite possible, if not very likely, that vaccines will be available for children 5 to 11 years old, during the first or two weeks in November, ”says Fauci. Pfizer to send pediatric doses on FDA clearance Former FDA and Pfizer board member Dr Scott Gottlieb said the company will ship doses to children as soon as the FDA approves it. “If Pfizer gets clearance from the FDA on Tuesday, before the CDC even votes on Nov. 2-3, they’ll start shipping it down the supply chain,” Gottlieb said on Face the Nation on CBS on Sunday. “It will be available for use once there is a positive vote from the CDC, hopefully. So it could be as early as November 4 or 5, that you can go to some places and get your child vaccinated. . “ Nearly 6.2 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. While cases have tended to decline recently, last week alone around 131,000 more children were diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Serious illnesses are rare in children – they account for less than 5% of hospitalizations and less than 0.025% of deaths – but there have been 637 children who have died from Covid-19, According to the CDC . Covid-19 was among the top 10 causes of death in children aged 5 to 14 in the first half of this year. “The Covid has not been benign in children even though they are doing better than older adults, we have had hundreds of children who have lost their lives, thousands who have been hospitalized and whose lives have been lost. been disrupted because of Covid-19, “said US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy told CNN . “We want to protect our children. We want them to get their lives back.” Most recent Delta mutation The country is much closer to the end of the delta wave than the start, even with the most recent variant mutations, Gottlieb says. “You’ve seen cases dropping across the country. This new variant, we think it might be more contagious. I don’t think that’s enough to change the overall trajectory,” the former FDA commissioner told Margaret Brennan from CBS on CBS. Face the Nation on Sunday. However, Gottlieb also warned that while the new Delta plus variant might not have a significant impact on the direction of the pandemic, it could have an impact on future vaccine formulations. “I don’t think it’s going to be a new variant that sweeps the world and we’re back to square one here,” he said. “I think this is something that will probably push in the direction of a final reformulation of our vaccines, because what we are seeing are the new mutations that are happening with this Delta line.” “I don’t think anyone should die from Covid now. It’s preventable death,” Gottlieb added. While some people may be immunocompromised and not have such an aggressive response to the vaccine, they may be further protected by additional infusions of monoclonal antibody treatments used off-label to prevent infection, according to Gottlieb. They are currently cleared by the FDA for use after exposure but not for prophylaxis. “The drugs can be used in this way, Regeneron makes them available for compassionate use for this use.” said Gottlieb. Regeneron and Eli Lilly have both cleared monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid-19. Gottlieb added that Regeneron had filed an application for this use with the FDA. “We should protect these lives,” Gottlieb said. “These are fragile lives. We have the tools to do it. We are not using those tools aggressively enough.”

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

