3 best ways to invest for retirement

Covering your expenses in retirement will probably be the biggest financial goal of your life. Your retirement can potentially last for decades, and once you run out of paycheques, your savings and investments will likely have to cover a large chunk of your expenses.

With that in mind, it’s extremely important to start saving for retirement early, using tools designed to help you get there effectively and efficiently. These three approaches are some of the best ways to invest for your retirement.

# 1: Roth 401 (k)

A Roth 401 (k) may be the most powerful tool you can use to invest for your retirement, if your employer offers it and you still have more than a decade to go before you retire. The Roth 401 (k) allow you to put after-tax dollars into the plan and then withdraw the money completely tax-free once you reach age 59 and a half as long as you have money. money in the account for at least five years. Plus, your contributions come directly from your paycheck, making it a lot less tempting to spend money.

When you are at the start of your career, your income (and therefore your tax rate) will likely be lower than later in your career. As a result, you won’t get as much of the immediate tax deduction that a traditional-style 401 (k) offers. At the start of your career, your money will also have more time to accumulate on your behalf, which will make tax-free withdrawals in retirement all the more valuable to you. This is especially true compared to traditional style 401 (k) plans where your withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income.

In 2021, if you are under 50, you can usually contribute up to $ 19,500 to your Roth 401 (k) plan. If you are 50 or older, you can make an additional $ 6,500 in catch-up contributions, bringing the usual limit to $ 26,000.

# 2: Roth IRA

The Roth IRA brings a ton of flexibility and key features that make it a very powerful retirement account. In particular, the withdrawal rules can be very user-friendly and flexible for both pre-retirees and those retiring at a more standard age. This makes the Roth IRA a key tool for those with earned income looking to manage their retirement money effectively and efficiently.

What keeps him in mind is that the contribution limits are lower than a Roth 401 (k) and have tighter restrictions on who can contribute. In 2021, the contribution limits are generally $ 6,000 for those under 50 or $ 7,000 for those 50 and over. In addition, if your income is too high, your contribution limits begin to gradually disappear. Limits start to come into play above $ 125,000 if you’re single, over $ 198,000 if you’re married and filing jointly, or if you have income at all if you’re married and filing separately.

Still, as a testament to the flexibility of a Roth IRA, you can usually transfer money into your Roth IRA from other eligible retirement accounts to build up your balance that way. Building a large Roth IRA balance is beneficial because the withdrawal strategies are so flexible.

First of all, you can withdraw money that you directly contribute to your Roth IRA at any time for any reason and pay no taxes or penalties on that withdrawal. Then you can withdraw money that you rolled over in a Roth IRA after serving in the Roth IRA for at least five years and paying no taxes or penalties. Also, once you reach age 59 and a half, you can withdraw money from your Roth IRA tax-free or penalty-free for the rest of your life, as long as the account has money. for at least five years.

Perhaps the most powerful benefit of all, however, is that you never must make a withdrawal from your own Roth IRA in your lifetime. Only inherited Roth IRAs are subject to Minimum Required Distributions (RMD), which means your own Roth IRA money can continue to be compounded tax-free for the rest of your life. For retirees who have large balances in traditional retirement plans, these RMDs can add substantial costs and taxes that can be avoided with a Roth IRA.

N ° 3: Traditional 401 (k)

When you are later in your career and don’t already have a large balance in traditional style retirement accounts, a traditional 401 (k) can be a very savvy investment vehicle to use. Like a Roth 401 (k), your contributions come directly from your paycheck, but they are paid before tax. If you are in a high tax bracket, this immediate deduction can be extremely useful. The contribution limits are the same as for a Roth 401 (k).

The main disadvantages of a traditional 401 (k) are that your withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income in retirement and your balance is subject to these RMDs once you reach age 72. If your balance is not too large, RMDs can be manageable. . That’s because when paired with the immediate tax deduction for your contribution and the fact that most people’s income declines once they retire, a traditional 401 (k) can offer the best of both worlds.

After all, if your income is basically $ 0 other than your 401 (k) withdrawals, those withdrawals cover your standard deduction first, then the lower tax brackets before taxes really start to flow. As a result, you can get a big tax deduction for investing money while earning high income and then withdrawing money when your taxes are lower because your income is also lower.

Just beware of letting your traditional 401 (k) balance get too big. Once you reach age 72, you must make distributions to this account based on your age and your account balance. These distributions are treated as ordinary income. As a result, they can increase your Medicare Part B costs, the portion of your Social Security income that is subject to tax, as well as your regular income tax bill.

If your projections for your balance are starting to get high enough that you’re worried these costs are starting to weigh heavily, consider transferring some of your balance to your Roth IRA. You’ll pay taxes on the conversion, but once the money is in your Roth IRA, you may never pay taxes on it again. Note that once your traditional 401 (k) is subject to mandatory withdrawals, you must withdraw those withdrawals from your retirement accounts, but you can transfer any additional amount into your Roth IRA.

Start now

However you choose to invest and plan for retirement, the most important thing you can do is start now. The sooner you start your journey, the longer you can let the composition act on your behalf. This can both reduce the amount of money you have to spend each month and ultimately add up to a much more financially comfortable future.

You’ll never have more time to retire than you do now. So make today the day you start using at least one of these three tools to build a better retirement.