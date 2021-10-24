Anticipation of Q3 earnings to support bullish stock performance

Investment analysts have indicated that expectations of listed companies for third quarter (Q3) earnings will keep sentiment in the market positive.

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said that in the new week, given the moderation in the September inflation rate to 16.63% and the decline in the 364-day Treasury bill rate, we we expect the NGX index to close green. Even as companies begin to release nine months of 2021 results that we expect to be broadly positive.

This week, Afrinvest Limited expected a sustained bullish performance as positive sentiment continues to build in anticipation of the release of new results for the third quarter.

Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited said: This week we expect investor sentiment to be shaped by the release of third quarter results and the outcome of the bond auction scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 as ‘They seek clarification on the evolution of fixed market returns. Income Market (FI).

As a result, we envision a mixed trading model due to bargain hunting activity on dividend paying stocks amid intermittent profit taking activity. Nonetheless, we reiterate the need to position ourselves only in fundamentally sound stocks, as the weak macroeconomic environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings, analysts said.

InvestData Consulting Limited COO Mr. Ambrose Omordion said we expect a mixed trend as traders post profits to reposition for the third quarter earnings season and the end of the year. year just as candlestick formation supports the uptrend on high volume. It’s also worth noting that any setbacks so far relate to the pre-season build-up of economic data and earnings.

For him, many stocks are trading within their buy ranges, a situation that should attract more funds into the equity space, given the dividend yield capable of serving as a hedge against inflation.

In addition, institutional investors and others continue to digest the recently released economic data, the results of the Treasury bill auction have been that the 91 and 182 day maturity rate remains unchanged and 364 days decrease by 25 points at 7.25% for one year ahead of the last repositioning of the portfolios at the end of the year and quarter.

He added that investors are still watching the interplay of forces in the forex market as the CBN postpones the launch of the new digital currency platform. The low volume suggests that institutional investors and others are not yet moving in the market, as they examine economic data and the political direction of economic managers.

It should be noted that the price of oil has rebounded on the international market; corporate actions, along with the possibility of interim dividends, are just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the local equity market last week maintained its bullish sentiment amid sustained investor interest, particularly in shares of Champion Breweries and FBN Holdings (FBNH).

Notably, Champion Breweries announced plans to obligatory repurchase its minority stake of 1.197 billion shares by Raysun Nigeria Limited, the company’s largest shareholder.

Therefore, given the bargain hunting activity, the All-Share Index (ASI) skyrocketed week-over-week (WoW) by 1.39% to close at 41,438, 15 points. Likewise, market capitalization increased by 329 billion naira to close at 21.625 billion naira.

The positive sentiment was reflected in all the sub-sectors monitored, in particular the banking sector as its index climbed 2.69% to close at 397.89 points. In addition, the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil & Gas and NSE Industrial indices increased by 1.60%, 0.47%, 0.64% and 0.98% respectively to close at 173.15 points, 566.96 points, 370.53 points and 2,112.12 points. points respectively.

The market size for the week was positive, 45 stocks appreciated in price, 15 stocks depreciated in price, while 95 stocks remained unchanged. Champion Breweries led the winners’ table 49.52 percent to close at N 3.14 per share. FBNH followed with a gain of 29.59% to close at N12.70, while Royal Exchange rose 12.28% to nearly 64 kobo, per share.

On the other hand, Learn Africa led the chart of declines by 18.71 percent to close at N 1.26, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a loss of 7.89 percent to close at N1.05 and Associated Bus Company fell 5.88 percent to close at 32 kobo, per share.

In addition, market activity has been positive considering the huge trading value of FBNH shares, as a total turnover of 2.838 billion shares worth 31.653 billion naira in 23,355 billion transactions were traded last week by investors on the trading floor, against a total of 2,179. billion shares valued at 21.963 billion naira that traded hands in the previous week in 22,438 deals.

The financial services industry, measured by volume, dominated the activity chart with 2.428 billion shares valued at 26.442 billion naira traded in 13,884 transactions; contributing 85.56 percent and 83.54 percent respectively to the volume and value of total stock sales.

Consumer goods followed with 170.407 million shares valued at 1.653 billion naira in 3,350 deals, while the conglomerate industry closed a transaction of 68.996 million shares valued at 133.382 million. naira in 625 transactions.

Negotiate the three main actions; FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), measured by volume, accounted for 1.834 billion shares worth N23.372 billion in 5,981 transactions, contributing 64.61% and 73 , 84% to the total turnover of shares and value respectively.

On the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) platform, a total of 135,084 units valued at 2.041 million naira were traded last week in 17 trades, compared to a total of 260 units valued at 5,362.50 dwarf traded the previous week in two trades, while on the Bond market, a total of 19,603 units valued at N21.192 million were traded last week in 19 deals, compared to a total of 62,005 units valued at N65.842 million traded the previous week in 39 transactions.