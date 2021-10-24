Gas prices continue to rise in San Diego County





The average price has increased 16 consecutive days and 21 of the last 22. At $ 4,502 on Sunday, it was the highest amount since October 19, 2012.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. The average price of a gallon of regular self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a hundred on Sunday to $ 4.502, a day after rising eight-tenths of a cent. The average price has increased 16 consecutive days and 21 of the last 22. It rose 14.6 cents in the past 22 days to its highest level since Oct. 19, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 6.6 cents more than a week ago, 15.8 cents more than a month ago and $ 1.332 more than a year ago. The rise in gas prices is caused by the high prices of crude oil. The price of a barrel of West Texas midsize crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange has risen six of the past seven trading sessions, including rising $ 1.26 on Friday to stand at 83.76 $, its second-highest settlement price of the year, behind just Wednesday’s $ 83.87 settlement price. The settlement price has increased for nine consecutive weeks, the longest streak on record. Figures are available since April 1983. The price of crude oil is up 134.03% from its 52-week low of $ 35.79 on October 30, 2020, due to higher demand following the removal of coronavirus restrictions. Crude oil costs are just over half the price at the pump, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

