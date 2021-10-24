The market should progress on the third quarter results





Stock prices could rise slightly this week as companies begin to release their third quarter results. Analysts said the positive results of listed companies in the third quarter would confirm that macroeconomic conditions have stabilized and the economy is on the road to recovery. “With election spending shifting into high gear and key industries pulling in significantly, the market has an incentive to hold top positions before 2022, which may explain some mid-term premium valuations,” the company said. brokerage online 2TradeAsia.com. Investors have become optimistic given the recent drop in COVID-19 infections in the country. Concerns over rising inflation data caused by soaring food prices from typhoons and rising fuel prices could dampen market gains, however. Last week, Bangko Sentral ng Philippines Governor Benjamin Diokno also did not suggest any policy adjustments for the remainder of the year. The BSP kept its key rate at a record high of 2%. The flagship index of the Philippine stock exchange rose 1.1% to 7,289.61, while the larger All Shares index climbed 0.3% to 4,462.70. Sector indices have been divided. Holding companies gained 3.5% while real estate and industry rose 0.7% and 0.6% respectively. The mining and petroleum index fell 2 percent while services and financial services fell 1.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Foreign investors for the week were net buyers of 1.03 billion pesos while the average daily traded value stood at 8.9 billion pesos, down from the previous week’s average of 10.8 billion pesos. The top weekly prize winners were Petron Corp., which rose 9.7 percent to 3.96 P; Robinsons Land Corp., which climbed 7.8 percent; and First Gen Corp., which added 6.7% to P30.30. The biggest losers were 8990 Holdings Inc., which fell 12 percent to P9.77; Semirara Mining and Power Corp., which fell 8.6 percent to P27.50; and Globe Telecom Inc. which fell 5.6 percent to P3.038. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones finished at a record high on Friday, closing a strong week for US stocks, while European and Asian stocks mostly rebounded as contagion risks from struggling Chinese real estate giant Evergrande shrank. are mitigated. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell on Friday, all three of Wall Street’s major indices posted weekly gains after mostly solid corporate profits that offset concerns about inflation. “While almost all companies are talking about supply chain pressures, you don’t see a lot of companies talking about declining demand,” said Patrick O’Hare, analyst at Briefing.com. O’Hare said investors have been reassured by statements that companies have been successful in passing price increases on to consumers, preserving profit margins. But some companies have sold heavily after surprising investors with bad news. Snap plunged 26.6% as it signaled a hit from Apple’s decision to change its privacy settings, which made it harder to target ad. Other social media companies Twitter and Facebook both lost about five percent. With AFP

