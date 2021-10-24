CDC suspects Italian salame in new salmonella outbreak





The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a multi-state outbreak on Saturday evening involving 20 Salmonella illnesses in eight states with three hospitalizations. He had no deaths. The outbreak is linked to Citterio-brand Premium Italian Salam Sticks sold at Trader Joe’s and other grocery stores. Nine people were asked what foods they ate before getting sick, and eight said they ate or possibly ate this product (Citterio), ”according to the CDC. Investigators are still working to determine if other products may be contaminated. : CDC’s announcement of multi-state outbreaks comes a day after the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) warning Minnesota consumers should not eat premium Italian salam sticks produced by Citterio and purchased from Trader Joes or other retailers after they have linked Salmonella infections to the product. About SALMONELLA Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste bad. Anyone can get sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are weak, according to the CDC. Anyone who has eaten the recalled products and developed symptoms of salmonella food poisoning should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctor about possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria, as special tests are needed to diagnose salmonellosis. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnoses. Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, the diarrhea can be so severe that patients must be hospitalized. The elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop serious illness and serious conditions, which can sometimes be fatal. Some people get infected without getting sick or showing symptoms. However, they can still pass the infections on to others. Regarding this outbreak, the CDC recommends that consumers: Do not eat Citterio brand premium Italian salam sticks with an expiration date. Throw them away.

Wash items and containers that could have touched the product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

that could have touched the product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Call your health care provider if you have any of these serious Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and fever over 102F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that does not improve Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you can’t hold back fluids Signs of dehydration, such as: Not a lot of pee Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

if you have any of these serious Salmonella symptoms: The CDC also recommends that businesses: Do not sell or serve premium quality Citterio Italian Salam Sticks.

Wash and disinfect items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the product. (To subscribe to Food Safety News for free,Click here.)

