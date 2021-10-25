Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Apollo Tires





The trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the domestic markets. New Delhi: National stock markets are expected to trade in the green on Monday, taking cues from global markets. Asian stocks started stable ahead of a week full of major quarterly earnings announcements, while the US dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment that hurt safe-haven currencies. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a rise for the home markets. Nifty futures were trading at 18,233.20 points, or 0.49% higher, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 101.88 points or 0.17% to 60,821.62. The larger NSE Nifty Index had lost 63.20 points or 0.35% to close at 18,114.90. Here are the actions to watch for during today’s session: Trusted industries: RIL’s profit jumped 43% in the second quarter of FY2021-22 (FY22) as increased demand for petroleum products boosted its core business of turning petroleum into chemicals. The conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said its consolidated profit rose to Rs 13,680 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 9,567 crore a year earlier. ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported its highest quarterly profit on record on a stand-alone basis at Rs.5511 crore for the second quarter, driven by healthy loan growth across all verticals aided by lower bad debts. The lender had recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 4,251 crore during the period last year. Tata Elche: The company announced a 58.9% increase in net income in the second quarter. Tata Elxsi had recorded a net profit of Rs 78.8 crore during the period last year. Operating income reached Rs 595.3 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 430.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Hindustan zinc: The Vedanta group company announced a 3.9% increase in its net profit to Rs 2,017 crore for the quarter ended September 30, thanks to higher operating income. Hindustan Zinc had posted a net profit of Rs 1,940 crore during the period last year. Apollo tires: The local tire giant has introduced its European brand Vredestein in India to cater for the premium car and superbike segments. The company envisions a market share of around 30 percent in the segment over the next two years with the Vredestein range being produced locally from the company’s factories in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

