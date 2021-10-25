IEX among 6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today; IRCTC, Tata Power out

No less than six stocks / securities were subject to the Futures and Options (F&O) ban for trading on Monday, October 25, 2021 by the National Stock Exchange, among which stocks like Punjab National Bank (PNB), Vodafone Idea, Escorts and The Indian Steel Authority (SAIL) continue to be banned.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiabulls Housing Finance have been added to the list by the exchange for the ban on F&O shares for today. These securities are banned in the M&O segment because they have exceeded 95% of the market wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates the trading of electricity. Shares of the energy exchange have risen significantly in recent sessions following its second quarter results and the announcement of the bonus issue.

Meanwhile, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Tata Power, National Aluminum Company Limited (Nalco), which were under the F&O ban on Friday, are not on the list for today.

Derivatives on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore currently put on blackout by the exchange, NSE said.

It is hereby informed that all clients / members will only trade derivative contracts of said securities to reduce their positions through offsetting positions, ”the exchange said. “Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate criminal and disciplinary action,” NSE added. .

No new position is allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O blackout period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges, which corresponds to the maximum number of contracts that can be opened at any time (Open Interest). Therefore, the M&O contracts of this share enter a blackout period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.