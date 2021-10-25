Business
Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty for a Choppy Start; The ICICI bank rallies 7%; real estate, reservoir of pharmaceutical stocks; India VIX jumps 5%
Domestic markets got off to a volatile start on Monday as investors assessed the index heavyweights’ September quarter results. Meanwhile, the turbulent mood of the Asian market has also rubbed off on investor sentiment in their country. At 9:30 am, Sensex was down 115 points to 60,706 while Nifty was below 18,100 points, down 60 points. Nifty Realty was the worst performing in the industry, followed by Pharma, IT and FMCG. The banking and financial sectors held up well in an otherwise weak market. Larger markets fell in tandem with benchmarks, while the volatility index, India VIX, climbed 5%
Most active actions on NSE when opening transactions
Price as of October 25, 2021 09:27Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Best Sensex winners and losers at tick opening
– Most Sensex shares in the red; Asian paintings down 3%; ICICI Bank up 7%
OPENING BELL: Sensex wins 70 points, Nifty above 18,100
SGX Nifty signs a flat start
Domestic stock markets are expected to start the new week on a flat note, thanks to mixed indices from Asian peers. US stocks mostly settled lower over the weekend. Firm crude is likely to add pressure on the domestic currency and REIT outflows. Back home, traders will react to second quarter earnings from RIL and other key companies. Here is the detail of the actions prior to marketing:
SGX Nifty loses 11 points
The crafty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded just 11 points, or 0.06%, at 18,155.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a soft start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty Forms Higher High-Low Pattern on Weekly Scale
Nifty50 Friday fell for the fourth consecutive session. The index has formed a bearish candle on the daily and weekly charts. But as the index made lower lows on the daily chart, it formed a high-low pattern higher on the weekly scale.
India VIX relaxed
The fear gauge fell 3% to 17.54 on Friday from its close of 18.04 on Thursday.
Asian stocks traded mixed
Asian stocks opened mostly lower before giving mixed signs on Monday as investors wait for corporate earnings and the upcoming general election in Japan. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan lost 0.13%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.71%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.14%. Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.53%.
End of mixed actions on Wall Street
Wall Street closed a choppy trading day on Friday with a patchy finish for major stock indexes, as losses from several large tech companies weighed on the market. Investors became nervous as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discussed the reduction in stimulus measures.
The dollar has remained stable
The dollar stabilized on Monday after its biggest weekly loss in more than a month, as traders assess the effect of inflation on the relative pace of impending rate hikes – with a cautious eye on data from growth and a meeting of the European Central Bank. The dollar index moved up to 93.625 The euro edged down to $ 1.1643 The pound rose to $ 1.3772 The yen held steady at 113.54 per dollar The yuan was stable at 6.385 against the green ticket
Rising crude oil prices
Oil prices rise in tight market Oil prices rose on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains as US crude hits a seven-year high as global supply remains tight amid strong global demand as economies recover from collapses induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 85.79 a barrel at 0048 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 84.24 a barrel.
REIT withdrew Rs 2,331 cr in October from shares
Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) turned sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 2,697.7 crore, according to data available from NSE. DII transformed net buyers to the tune of 1,029.97 crore, the data shows. From the shares, REITs have so far withdrawn Rs 2,331 crore.
T2 profits Today’s profits
Tech Mahindra, Indus Towers, SRF, HDFC Assest Management Company, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive, Icra, Kansai Nerolac Paints, The Ramco Cements, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Home First Finance Company India, CEAT and CSB Bank are among the companies that advertise today their results for the September quarter.
INR ended lower on Friday
The rupee edged down 3 paise to 74.90 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by a moderate trend in domestic stocks and firm crude oil prices.
10-year bonds rose
The 10-year Indian bond jumped 0.41% to 6.36 after trading in a range of 6.34 to 6.37 on Friday.
Call rates
The weighted average overnight call rate stood at 3.33% on Friday, according to RBI data. It has evolved in a range of 2.00 to 3.45 percent.
