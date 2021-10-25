Large companies keen to stay in TSE’s new flagship market





The companies are stepping up efforts to clarify the prominent market listing requirements that the Tokyo Stock Exchange will create in the reorganization it plans for April 2022. The Toronto Stock Exchange will realign its four current trading markets into three Prime, Standard and Growth markets. Leading Prime listed companies are likely to be in a better position than others to raise funds and recruit workers. The Toronto Stock Exchange has established listing standards for the three new markets. The main quotation thresholds for the Prime market are at least 10 billion market capitalization of negotiable shares, with their proportion of outstanding shares set at 35% or more. Unlike stocks held by major shareholders and issuers, which are less likely to be sold, tradable stocks, if available in sufficient numbers, help activate trading and stock prices reflect investors’ valuations on companies. listed. An electronic board outside a securities house in Tokyo | BLOOMBERG Of the 2,191 companies listed on the first section of the TSE at the end of June, 664, or around 30%, did not meet the criteria based on tradable shares. Non-qualifying first section companies will still be transferred to Prime on an exceptional basis if they submit reports to the TSE before the end of the year detailing how they plan to meet the rating standards. But if they fail to clear them after a while, they may be delisted from the upper market. A growing number of companies listed on the first section are therefore calling on the main shareholders to sell their holdings. In February, for example, Toyota Boshoku Corp., a leading manufacturer of automotive interior components, asked Toyota Motor Corp. to sell some of its holdings. After Japan’s largest automaker accepts the request, Toyota Boshoku’s share of tradable shares is expected to rise to 35 percent. Zozo Inc., operator of clothing e-commerce site Zozotown, crossed the 35% threshold by buying shares from founder Yusaku Maezawa and awarding them to general shareholders. Mid-sized companies strive to meet the listing standards for the Standard market of 1 billion or more in market capitalization of tradable shares, with a proportion of at least 25%. As the brand power created by listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange means a lot to companies outside of metropolitan areas, they will reach a critical milestone “in their efforts to meet the listing criteria, said an executive at a large brokerage house. CI Medical Co., a dentistry-related materials sales company in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, listed on TSE’s Jasdaq Market for Startups, hopes to transition to the Standard Market. Although Kiyoto Shimizu, chairman of CI Medical, and other large shareholders intend to sell their stakes, it seems unlikely that the company will soon meet the criteria and therefore plans to submit a report to the TSE on how it considering doing so. The TSE will announce the names of companies listed on each of the three new markets in January. Towards the end of this year, many companies are expected to announce what new markets they want to be listed in and how they plan to meet listing requirements, said Atsushi Kamio, senior researcher at Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. “Their action plans will generate great interest,” he added. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)















