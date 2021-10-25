Business
Corporate profits, F&O expiration among the key events to watch
This week, the national stock market will be pulled by quarterly earnings, analysts said. In addition, the market could face volatility this week amid the expiration of derivatives, they added. Santosh Meena, Head (Research) at Swastika Investmart, said: “If we talk about the indices for this week, the next batch of the earnings season and the expiration of F&O (futures and options) in October may cause volatility in the market. “
This week, big companies like Tech Mahindra, Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, L&T, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, DLF, Indigo and Tata Power will release their quarterly results.
She said the market would also react to earnings from Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank which were announced last week.
Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, also said investors would react to Reliance and ICICI Bank results as well as global indices.
Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 43% jump in quarterly profits on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates, on increased demand for fuels and chemicals. The company’s net profit amounts to 13,680 crore during the quarter ended September 30 from 9,567 crore the previous year.
While the stand-alone net profit of private lender ICICI Bank increased by 30% to reach 5,511 crore, the highest on record for the lender, in the second quarter ended September 30.
On the flip side, Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities, said the market may face some trouble this week and should stay within a range.
“The market may struggle to balance this week and is expected to stay within a range. With the monthly expiration this week, market volatility may persist,” Shah added.
“Over the coming week, domestic markets will continue to monitor second quarter results for a new direction. Any further inconsistency, as recent figures show, may cause further decline in the near term,” Vinod Nair, manager (research) of Geojit Financial Services, said.
Last week, the 30-stock BSE benchmark lost 484.33 points or 0.79%.
