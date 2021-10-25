Kneat announces conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange





LIMERICK, Ireland, 25 October 2021 / CNW / –kneat.com, inc.(TSXV: KSI) (“Kneat” or the “Company”) a leader in the digitization and automation of validation processes, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional listing approval (the “upside listing”) of its common stock ( the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). “Registration on from Canada the larger exchange is a milestone for the Company and will help increase brand recognition. This will expand the company’s visibility and access to domestic and international institutional investors looking to invest in one of the world’s leading validation software companies ”, noted Eddie ryan, CEO of Kneat. Final approval of the listing upgrade is subject to the Company meeting certain conditions required by the TSX. Once the final listing requirements are met, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSXV. Kneat’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “KSI” when listed on the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the expected start date for trading in Kneat Common Shares on the TSX is confirmed. About Kneat Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation SaaS Kneat Gx platform. Several business work processes can be configured on the platform, from equipment validation to IT system validation, including quality document management. Kneat’s software allows users to create, review, approve, run tests online, manage exceptions and publish final deliverables in a controlled platform that complies with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 / Eudralex Annex 11. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful monitoring of all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies report productivity improvements of over 100% and a higher standard of data integrity and compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com. Cautions and forward-looking statements With the exception of the statements of historical fact contained in this document, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the timelines for using and implementing Kneat’s software as part of the customer’s validation processes. , the customer’s ability and intention to evolve the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization, and Kneat’s platform compliance through regulatory audits and inspections. Although these forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as set forth in this press release, in good faith and considered by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to publish revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that the failure to update a previously published forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. The continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at the risk and peril of the investors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE kneat.com, inc. For more information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, +353 61 203826, [email protected]; James Bowen, Kneat Investor Relations, +1 416-519-9442, [email protected] Related links https://www.kneat.com/

