Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





Stock futures are advancing ahead of a profit-packed week for big tech companies. Here’s what was looking before the Monday opened: Pinterest pins -5.36% stocks fell 13% pre-market after the US. PayPal payments giant PYPL -1.16% Holdings said it is not currently pursuing a deal for the social media platform, days after media reported the companies were in early talks for a multibillion-dollar deal. Shares of PayPal climbed 6.1%. PayPal shares soared after denying pursuing a deal to acquire Pinterest.

Photo:



Yichuan Cao / Zuma Press



Cooked, BKKT 13.95% a cryptocurrency trading platform that was made public through a PSPC deal last week, jumped 6.8% before market. Rival crypto exchange Coinbase COIN 0.28% was also up, by 2%. Bitcoin itself was up more than 3% from its Friday 5 p.m. ET level.

Commerce in the acquisition of the digital world , DWAC 107.03% PSPC, which is merging with media company Donald Trumps, was a little quieter after last week’s mad rush. Class A shares were up 5.3% pre-market, after jumping 107% on Friday.

Phunware, SPRAY 471.24% a penny stock, also with Trump links, was up 20% pre-market, after rising 471% on Friday. The small tech company is not profitable, but it worked for the campaign of the former presidents.

Carnival CCL cruise operator -0.18% slipped 0.8%. Citi downgraded the stock’s rating to neutral from buying, although the bank also expects the company to shift from consuming cash to generating cash over the next 12 months as as fleet deployments intensify.

Citi analysts also lowered the price target on Coupang CPNG -0.51% shares at $ 32 starting at $ 39. Shares of the South Korea-based e-commerce company fell 0.6%.

Otis in the OTIS world 0.33% gained 0.8% after the elevator and escalator maker said its profits increased for the third quarter as sales increased in both the new equipment and service segments.

Kimberly-Clark KMB 1.34% must declare their winnings before the opening bell.

Tesla TSLA 1.75% stocks added 4.4% pre-market. Japan Panasonic PCRFY 3.09% first introduced a larger lithium-ion battery that it plans to supply to the U.S. electric vehicle maker.

Facebook Facebook -5.05% and Crane are among the companies reporting after the Monday shutdown. Card of the day Propane prices haven’t been so high as winter approaches for a decade, which is bad news for the millions of rural Americans who depend on fuel to stay warm. Write to James Willhite at [email protected] Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

