Facebook documents offer treasure for Washington’s antitrust war

Facebook’s public documents filed with the SEC offer fewer details about its users than its internal documents, including data broken down by age groups. Facebook also doesn’t publicly provide disaggregated data for WhatsApp and Instagram, but these documents do. This is very, very strong support for the grassroots story under the FTC case, said a former agency staff member who reviewed the documents for POLITICO and spoke on condition of anonymity. . to avoid influencing agency litigation. There is much to regret in these documents if you are Facebook. But in court documents filed this month, the company accused the FTC of choosing data to present Facebook as a monopoly abusing its power. The governments’ claims, Facebook lawyers wrote, are litigation fiction at odds with the business reality of intense competition with burgeoning rivals like TikTok. And the documents provided by Haugen only support Facebook’s argument, company spokesman Christopher Sgro said in an interview on Friday. Far from supporting the governments case, the documents presented to Facebook strongly reinforce what Facebook has always said: Sgro told POLITICO. Consumers freely switch between these features both inside and outside of Facebook, and the FTC’s artificially narrow market definition ignores this obvious reality. “ Facebook users are hard to lose An estimated 162 million American adults over the age of 30 use the social network each month, or 78% of that population, according to a March 2021 presentation created for Facebook product manager Chris Cox. Just about all 18 to 29 year olds in the United States also use Facebook, they said. In total, Facebook has 174 million daily active users in the United States, according to internal data. By comparison, owned by Google YouTube has 122 million, while Snapchat has 87.3 million and TikTok has 50 million, according to publicly available estimates. Globally, Facebook has over 2.7 billion users. While fewer American teens use Facebook’s main social network, almost all use Instagram; the company has estimated that 22 million American teens use the service. Instagram also achieved the same high usage rate among those under 35 in France, Britain and Australia. Once users register they rarely leave, another presentation found. “Social apps often stop growing but rarely decline,” the research concluded on the basis of data from nearly a dozen applications including Facebook, Twitter, Snap, South Korea Kakao, and the Japans LINE messaging app. Once you have a user on your app, it’s hard to lose them. Facebook’s huge reach is at the heart of the FTC’s lawsuit, which alleges that Facebook has a monopoly on online personal social networking services with a common social space for nurturing relationships and sharing experiences with friends, family. and knowledge. Facebook and Instagram are the digital equivalent of a public square, FTC CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a public post on Facebook, while a messaging service like WhatsApp is the digital equivalent of [a] salon. The lawsuit accused Facebook of engaging in a buy-or-bury strategy to crush the competition, citing its $ 1 billion purchase of Instagram as one of transactions in 2012.

