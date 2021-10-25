FDA panel to meet this week on COVID vaccines for children ages 5-11





An FDA advisory committee is meeting starting Tuesday to decide whether around 28 million children could become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. How quickly could children aged 5 to 11 receive a COVID vaccine? Maybe by November, but the FDA and CDC must approve it. On Tuesday, October 26, the FDA panel is due to meet to discuss whether or not the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine maker applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. Read more: FDA Says Pfizer COVID Vaccine Appears to Work for Young Children A d It will protect them. Obviously, this will also add immunity to our larger population and help reduce the number of infections, said Dr Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown Universitys School of Public Health. It will be one more step towards the end of this pandemic. Children make up about 1/4 of all COVID cases in the United States. National data shows COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the decline. Health experts point to the vaccine. We add children to the mix and we can increase the number of people (vaccinated) and hopefully prevent new variants from emerging, said pediatrician Dr Jennifer Shu. Ultimately to parents Pfizer officials must not only convince FDA advisers, they must also convince parents. It’s ultimately up to them. A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that around 1/3 of parents in the age range would take a wait-and-see approach. Another third would let their children get immunized immediately. A d Speak to your pediatrician if you have any questions, said Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser on COVID-19. We know six million children have had COVID, over one million in the past six weeks. They can get it and distribute it. This is the thought process behind it all: not only can kids get it, but they can get it without knowing they have it and spread it out. If more people are vaccinated, less transmission occurs and the closer we get to the end of the pandemic. COVID-19 Discussion Forum: Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share questions, experiences, ideas and opinions. Join the conversation here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/2021/10/25/fda-panel-to-meet-this-week-on-vaccines-for-kids-5-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos