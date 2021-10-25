Business
The Facebook Papers: how to read them all
From Friday and until a scheduled release Monday, a collection of news organizations spanning the United States and Europe began posting waves of stories about a wealth of posts, research, presentations. and other internal documents, collectively referred to as Facebook papers, which present internal concerns about the responsibility of the social network to control dangerous content.
Internal company files – which includetens of thousands of pages – were collected by the whistleblower Francoise Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who provided the documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission before testifying in Congress earlier this month. Haugen’s testimony followed shortly after a Wall Street Journal investigation of the files. Monday, she testified in front of the British Parliament.
Redacted versions of documents were provided to Congress by Haugen’s legal advisor, and the news agency consortium – which includes Associated Press, The Atlantic, CNN, Financial Times, Fox Business, Le Monde, The New York Times, NPR, Reuters and Sddeutsche Zeitung, according to Axes – worked from the same set of documents and agreed to start posting stories this morning at 7 a.m.ET, the AP reported.
Reports come from websites, newspapers. magazines and other news agencies. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
To help you find all the articles, we’ve gathered them here in one place for you to read. We will update this collection as more stories are released.
A current list of reports on Facebook pages
Here is a list of articles on Facebook Papers from a collection of new outlets that have seen internal documents. Note that some articles may require a subscription to read.
The Associated Press
Facebook’s language gaps weaken the screen of hate and terrorism, October 25
Apple has previously threatened to ban Facebook for abuse of maid in the Middle East, October 25
People or profit? Facebook logs show deep conflict within, October 25
Facebook procrastinates in fight against divisive content in India, October 24
In the midst of the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurgency, October 22
Atlantic
‘History won’t judge us kindly, ‘ 25 october
How Facebook made the world fail, October 25
What Happened When Facebook Became Boomerbook, October 5
Bloomberg
Facebook’s shackled team tasked with stemming harmful content, October 25
Facebook staff say commodities make disinformation worse, October 25
Facebook is privately concerned about hate speech that breeds violence, October 25
Facebook staff say commodities make disinformation worse, October 25
Facebook papers: Social network shaken by content, user misfortune, October 25
Facebook, alarmed by drop in teen use, left investors in the dark, October 25
SCS
From liberals to “Moscow Mitch”, from conservatives to QAnon: Facebook researchers saw how its algorithms led to disinformation, October 25
Internal Facebook documents show executives knew the platform had disseminated false information and sometimes failed to act, October 25
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen: the 60-minute interview, October 3
CNBC
The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site policies, October 25
CNN
Facebook Papers Could Be The Biggest Crisis In Company History, October 25
Facebook knew it was being used to incite violence in Ethiopia. It didn’t do much to stop the spread, documents say, October 25
Facebook has known it has had a human trafficking problem for years. He still hasn’t fully fixed it, October 25
Revealed: How Facebook Promoted QAnon to ‘North Carolina Mum’ 25 october
Don’t Stop “Stop the Steal”: Facebook Papers Paint Dooming Picture of Company’s Role in Insurgency, October 24
Posts show what employees were saying about Facebook’s role in the insurgency, October 23
The Financial Times
Facebook failed in efforts to curb the explosion of hate speech before the Capitol attack, October 25
Four revelations from the Facebook Papers, October 25
Employees begged Facebook to stop letting politicians bend the rules, October 22
Facebook faces growth challenges as the number of young users in the US declines, October 22
Business fox
Facebook employees claimed tactics were “hostile,” “disrespectful” to users, document says, October 25
Facebook assistants say the company fueled the violence, October 25
NBC
The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site policies, October 25
Internal Facebook documents reveal more red flags about disinformation on the site, October 25
“Carol’s Journey”: What Facebook Knew About How It Radicalized Users, October 22
The New York Times
Facebook struggles with the features it used to define social media, October 25
Facebook Papers and their fallout,, October 25
In India, Facebook grapples with an amplified version of its problems, October 23
Internal alarm, public shrug: Facebook employees dissect its electoral role, October 22
NPR
What internal Facebook documents reveal about the company, October 25
How the “Stop the Steal” movement thwarted Facebook before the January 6 uprising, October 22
Politics
Facebook documents offer treasure for Washington’s antitrust war, October 25
“This is NOT normal”: Facebook employees express their anguish, October 25
The Facebook problem of January 6: a thin playbook for electoral misrepresentation, October 25
How Facebook Users Use Multiple Accounts to Spread a Toxic Policy, October 25
Facebook’s ‘Fatal Flaw’: Staff Fight the Influence of Their Lobbyists, October 25
Facebook has made little to no moderate posts in the world’s most violent countries, October 25
In Facebook’s fight to contain the insurgents’ messages, October 25
Reuters
Facebook knew about, failed to control, abusive content around the world – documents, October 25
United States today
Facebook says it is ending hatred and violence against black Americans. His own research shows the opposite, October 25
Facebook Articles: What We Know About The Spread of Disinformation and Extremism by Whistleblowers, October 25
Carol and Karen’s Story: Two Experimental Facebook Accounts Show How The Company Helped Dividing America, October 23
The Wall Street Journal
Facebook’s internal discussion forums show that politics is often at the center of decision-making, October 24
Facebook services used to spread religious hatred in India, internal documents say, October 23
Facebook increasingly represses political movements it considers dangerous, October 22
Facebook files, September 13
The Washington Post
Case against Mark Zuckerberg: Insiders say Facebook CEO chose growth over security, October 25
How Facebook neglected the rest of the world, fueling hate speech and violence in India, October 25
The power of a whistleblower: what to remember from Facebook Papers, October 25
On Facebook, January 6 violence fueled anger and regret over missed warning signs, October 22
New whistleblower claims Facebook has allowed hate and illegal activity to go unchecked, October 22
The edge
Facebook’s leaked third-party list: how the company decides which countries need protection, October 25
The lost generation of Facebook, October 25
Wired
Facebook is everywhere; his moderation is nowhere near, October 25
How to fix Facebook, according to Facebook employees, October 25
Facebook failed people who tried to improve it, October 25
