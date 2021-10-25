Connect with us

Business

The Facebook Papers: how to read them all

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


003-facebook-app-logo-on-phone-2021

Sarah Tew / CNET

From Friday and until a scheduled release Monday, a collection of news organizations spanning the United States and Europe began posting waves of stories about a wealth of posts, research, presentations. and other internal documents, collectively referred to as Facebook papers, which present internal concerns about the responsibility of the social network to control dangerous content.

Internal company files – which includetens of thousands of pages – were collected by the whistleblower Francoise Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who provided the documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission before testifying in Congress earlier this month. Haugen’s testimony followed shortly after a Wall Street Journal investigation of the files. Monday, she testified in front of the British Parliament.

Redacted versions of documents were provided to Congress by Haugen’s legal advisor, and the news agency consortium – which includes Associated Press, The Atlantic, CNN, Financial Times, Fox Business, Le Monde, The New York Times, NPR, Reuters and Sddeutsche Zeitung, according to Axes – worked from the same set of documents and agreed to start posting stories this morning at 7 a.m.ET, the AP reported.

Reports come from websites, newspapers. magazines and other news agencies. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To help you find all the articles, we’ve gathered them here in one place for you to read. We will update this collection as more stories are released.


Now playing:
Check this out:

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies in UK …


12:01

A current list of reports on Facebook pages

Here is a list of articles on Facebook Papers from a collection of new outlets that have seen internal documents. Note that some articles may require a subscription to read.

The Associated Press

Facebook’s language gaps weaken the screen of hate and terrorism, October 25

Apple has previously threatened to ban Facebook for abuse of maid in the Middle East, October 25

People or profit? Facebook logs show deep conflict within, October 25

Facebook procrastinates in fight against divisive content in India, October 24

In the midst of the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurgency, October 22

Atlantic

History won’t judge us kindly, ‘ 25 october

How Facebook made the world fail, October 25

What Happened When Facebook Became Boomerbook, October 5

Bloomberg

Facebook’s shackled team tasked with stemming harmful content, October 25

Facebook staff say commodities make disinformation worse, October 25

Facebook is privately concerned about hate speech that breeds violence, October 25

Facebook staff say commodities make disinformation worse, October 25

Facebook papers: Social network shaken by content, user misfortune, October 25

Facebook, alarmed by drop in teen use, left investors in the dark, October 25

SCS

From liberals to “Moscow Mitch”, from conservatives to QAnon: Facebook researchers saw how its algorithms led to disinformation, October 25

Internal Facebook documents show executives knew the platform had disseminated false information and sometimes failed to act, October 25

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen: the 60-minute interview, October 3

CNBC

The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site policies, October 25

CNN

Facebook Papers Could Be The Biggest Crisis In Company History, October 25

Facebook knew it was being used to incite violence in Ethiopia. It didn’t do much to stop the spread, documents say, October 25

Facebook has known it has had a human trafficking problem for years. He still hasn’t fully fixed it, October 25

Revealed: How Facebook Promoted QAnon to ‘North Carolina Mum’ 25 october

Don’t Stop “Stop the Steal”: Facebook Papers Paint Dooming Picture of Company’s Role in Insurgency, October 24

Posts show what employees were saying about Facebook’s role in the insurgency, October 23

The Financial Times

Facebook failed in efforts to curb the explosion of hate speech before the Capitol attack, October 25

Four revelations from the Facebook Papers, October 25

Employees begged Facebook to stop letting politicians bend the rules, October 22

Facebook faces growth challenges as the number of young users in the US declines, October 22

Business fox

Facebook employees claimed tactics were “hostile,” “disrespectful” to users, document says, October 25

Facebook assistants say the company fueled the violence, October 25

NBC

The Facebook Papers: Documents reveal internal fury and dissent over site policies, October 25

Internal Facebook documents reveal more red flags about disinformation on the site, October 25

“Carol’s Journey”: What Facebook Knew About How It Radicalized Users, October 22

The New York Times

Facebook struggles with the features it used to define social media, October 25

Facebook Papers and their fallout,, October 25

In India, Facebook grapples with an amplified version of its problems, October 23

Internal alarm, public shrug: Facebook employees dissect its electoral role, October 22

NPR

What internal Facebook documents reveal about the company, October 25

How the “Stop the Steal” movement thwarted Facebook before the January 6 uprising, October 22

Politics

Facebook documents offer treasure for Washington’s antitrust war, October 25

“This is NOT normal”: Facebook employees express their anguish, October 25

The Facebook problem of January 6: a thin playbook for electoral misrepresentation, October 25

How Facebook Users Use Multiple Accounts to Spread a Toxic Policy, October 25

Facebook’s ‘Fatal Flaw’: Staff Fight the Influence of Their Lobbyists, October 25

Facebook has made little to no moderate posts in the world’s most violent countries, October 25

In Facebook’s fight to contain the insurgents’ messages, October 25

Reuters

Facebook knew about, failed to control, abusive content around the world – documents, October 25

United States today

Facebook says it is ending hatred and violence against black Americans. His own research shows the opposite, October 25

Facebook Articles: What We Know About The Spread of Disinformation and Extremism by Whistleblowers, October 25

Carol and Karen’s Story: Two Experimental Facebook Accounts Show How The Company Helped Dividing America, October 23

The Wall Street Journal

Facebook’s internal discussion forums show that politics is often at the center of decision-making, October 24

Facebook services used to spread religious hatred in India, internal documents say, October 23

Facebook increasingly represses political movements it considers dangerous, October 22

Facebook files, September 13

The Washington Post

Case against Mark Zuckerberg: Insiders say Facebook CEO chose growth over security, October 25

How Facebook neglected the rest of the world, fueling hate speech and violence in India, October 25

The power of a whistleblower: what to remember from Facebook Papers, October 25

On Facebook, January 6 violence fueled anger and regret over missed warning signs, October 22

New whistleblower claims Facebook has allowed hate and illegal activity to go unchecked, October 22

The edge

Facebook’s leaked third-party list: how the company decides which countries need protection, October 25

The lost generation of Facebook, October 25

Wired

Facebook is everywhere; his moderation is nowhere near, October 25

How to fix Facebook, according to Facebook employees, October 25

Facebook failed people who tried to improve it, October 25

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnet.com/how-to/the-facebook-papers-how-to-read-them-all/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: