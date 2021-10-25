Hertz to buy 100,000 Tesla in major electric vehicle betExBulletin



Car rental giant Hertz is making a bold bet on electric vehicles by purchasing 100,000 battery-powered vehicles from Tesla.

News of the sale sent Tesla shares soaring, and the world’s most valuable automakers briefly hit an unprecedented $ 1,000 billion market cap. Hertz’s purchases will consist of the Tesla Model 3, a sedan that is the cheapest vehicle currently available from the electric automaker.

The excitement was not just about the dollar value of the sale, which is in the billions, but how it could actually serve as marketing for Tesla, getting many more Americans behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. for the very first time.

Meanwhile, the move is also a big marketing push for Hertz, which is rebuilding itself after a recent bankruptcy.

“Both companies are going to benefit from this in ways no one else imagined,” said Ivan Drury, senior executive at automotive information company Edmunds.

By the end of next year, electric vehicles would represent more than 20% of Hertz’s global fleet. That’s a huge percentage, considering that in most countries around the world, electric vehicles account for less than 3% of new car sales.

But sales of electric vehicles are increasing rapidly. And there is growing pressure from businesses and governments to accelerate the move away from gas and diesel to reduce the impact of man-made climate change.

“Electric vehicles are now commonplace, and we are just starting to see an increase in demand and interest globally,” Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields said in a statement.

Hertz deal offers chance to test electric vehicles

Hertz’s buying spree may actually accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, says Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive.

“This exposes more consumers to electric vehicles [electric vehicles] and Tesla in particular, ”she said. “We know that people are reluctant to buy electric vehicles because they have range anxiety… and it is an opportunity for them to gain experience with electric vehicles and with Tesla in particular. . “

Once they’ve actually driven an electric vehicle, she says, buyers can be much more likely to purchase one for themselves.

Hamzah Mazari, who follows the car rental industry for Jefferies, says the move carries some risks for Hertz, such as the cost of investing in charging infrastructure. But it could bring big rewards, especially if it allows the rental company to charge higher prices and still attract customers.

“It’s a bit of a gamble on consumer demand, you know, which customers prefer [electric vehicles]”, he says.” It’s a bit more in the high end segment. ”

It’s also a way to attract increasingly environmentally conscious investors, says Mazari.



Hertz hires Tom Brady to showcase Tesla rentals

The Teslas will be available for rental at airports in major US markets, Hertz said in a statement, as well as in some European cities. The cars will provide a special “rental experience” that will include training on how to use the vehicles, Hertz said.

Rentals will begin next month. Hertz hired Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, to promote the availability of Tesla in commercials.

Hertz went bankrupt last year as high levels of debt collided with lower demand triggered by the pandemic. But after coming out of bankruptcy, it was on a more solid financial footing, notably with the sale of part of its rental fleet as used car prices hit record highs.

However, a global semiconductor shortage has sharply reduced the production of new vehicles, making it difficult for all car rental companies to purchase new vehicles to update their fleets.

Tesla, while still plagued by the shortage, has done a better job than many of its rivals at handling supply chain challenges. In fact, Tesla has ramped up production, setting new records every quarter so far this year.

Historically, rental companies have purchased vehicles in bulk at significant discounts. But this is not a normal fleet purchase, or a normal car market.

Bloomberg reported that Hertz would be pay approximately full price for the Teslas, citing descriptions of the full value of the transaction from sources familiar with the matter. The Tesla Model 3 is currently listed for around $ 40,000 on Tesla’s website.

Hertz declined to comment on the pricing of the vehicles and Tesla did not return a request for comment.