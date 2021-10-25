What internal Facebook documents reveal about the companyExBulletin

Rachel Martin of NPR speaks at from the Washington Post Tory Newmyer on new documents that show CEO Mark Zuckerberg approved a move to crack down on political dissidents in Vietnam.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We learn more this morning about decision-making within what is arguably the world’s largest and most powerful social media company, Facebook. According to the Washington Post, internal documents show CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally endorsed a move to censor groups or individuals in Vietnam who criticized this government. This is just one of a series of revelations from documents leaked by a whistleblower. Facebook, it should be noted, is one of the financial backers of NPR. With me now is Tory Newmyer of the Washington Post, who wrote on the Vietnamese decision. Tory, thanks for being here.

TORY NEWMYER: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: Let me understand. The Vietnamese government demanded that Facebook crack down on political dissidents. And Facebook complied?

NEWMYER: They did. So they were faced, essentially, with a choice. The company could either bow to these demands from the ruling Communist Party ahead of its election to moderate content, suppress rhetoric critical of the government, or risk being taken offline in one of the most important markets. abroad for the company. And the company chose to work with the government. I guess that’s the beautiful way to put it. But essentially, they agreed to censor the messages of anti-government dissidents.

MARTIN: But that goes against what Zuckerberg says about Facebook’s mission, doesn’t it? – that it is supposed to allow freedom of expression in the United States but everywhere in the world.

NEWMYER: Exactly. I mean, what’s so striking about it is that he’s so aggressive in defending free speech here and using it in the United States to justify opposition to all. kinds of suggested content moderation even internally inside Facebook. And critics say it allowed hate speech and other harmful content to spread on the platform in the United States. He said he had used in Vietnam – he stressed freedom of speech again, and he said, well, it would be better, basically, to accept this censorship and allow the platform to stay put rather than risk removing Facebook from the Internet in the country entirely.

MARTIN: Is it any surprise that this kind of decision is made by someone so high in the food chain as Mark Zuckerberg?

NEWMYER: I think so. But what we have learned through these documents and also through our own reporting is that he is truly a micromanager. And so decisions big and small, he frequently gets involved in things that are apparently somehow picayune because – he personally chose the colors that the company used for their I-got-vaccinated frames for the profile pictures of. ‘user.

MARTIN: And it’s not easy. If he ever had to make the decision to try and change the leadership structure, I mean he owns most of the shares. The council finally responds – responds to him.

NEWMYER: It’s an unprecedented situation in a company of this size for a man to be the CEO, the chairman of the board and to own a controlling stake in the voting shares of the company. He really has total control.

MARTIN: The Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial regulator of stocks, has been asked to take a look at Facebook in light of these documents. Is a change likely to result from this?

NEWMYER: We’ll see. The SEC is a black box when it comes to these investigations. They don’t tell us what they’re doing for potentially years. We will therefore potentially wait a long time to see what the regulator is doing.

MARTIN: Tory Newmyer from the Washington Post, thank you.

NEWMYER: Thanks.

