Elon Musk, up to $ 25 billion in a day, is richer than any billionaire of all time





Elon Musks’ week has started well. Tesla shares soared on Monday after Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 electric vehicles (mostly Model 3 sedans) for its rental car fleet, pushing Musks’ fortune to $ 25.6 billion. dollars since the market closed on Friday. His net worth, at market close on Monday, climbed to $ 255.2 billion, Forbes estimates making him the richest he has ever been and possibly the richest person to ever walk on the planet. He’s richer than any billionaire Forbes has ever followed: Musk is worth more than Google co-founder Larry Page (richest # 6) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (richest # 7) combined. Elon Musk is worth more than Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Pag combined. (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) POOL / AFP via Getty Images

For much of his fortune, Musk can thank his 21% stake (discounted for loan bonds) in Tesla, which he helped launch, first as an investor nearly two years ago. decades. The shares closed at around $ 910 on Friday. By noon on Monday, the stock had jumped to around $ 978 each, or 33% year-to-date, and enough to give Tesla a market cap of $ 968 billion. At 4 p.m., when trading ended Monday, Tesla's market cap exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time; the shares closed at $ 1,024.86 apiece, up 12.6% in one day. Musk also owns a stake in private space exploration company SpaceX, which may attempt the first orbital launch of its new spacecraft rocket. next month. The company was recently valued by investors at $ 74 billion, following a fundraising round in February. The shares are said to have traded recently at a valuation of $ 100 billion in the secondary market. Musk passed Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world in September and hasn't looked back since. At the time he was joking Forbes on sending a silver medal to Amazon founder and billionaire space rival (then he sent Bezos a silver medal emoji on Twitter). Bezos' fortunes fell by $ 1 billion on Monday as Amazon stocks weakened ahead of its third quarter earnings report; the gap between the two has widened to more than $ 62 billion; Bezos ended the day with an estimated value of $ 193 billion. When Amazon shares peaked earlier this year in July, the Seattle tech mogul was worth around $ 222 billion. The pandemic has worsened income disparities in the United States and the richest segment of society is getting richer than ever. Between January 2020 and April 2021, billionaires in the Americas grew richer by an estimated $ 1.2 trillion. In dollar terms, Musk was the biggest winner of them all. Two years ago, Forbes pinned his net worth at $ 19.9 billion, less than a tenth of what he is worth today. The Hertz deal represents the largest ever electric vehicle order, and it will bring Tesla around $ 4.2 billion in revenue, according to Bloomberg. The news comes just four months after the century-old rental company, which began leasing Ford Model T cars in 1918, was bought out of bankruptcy. Hertz says Teslas Model 3 will be available for rental in major US and European cities by early November, according to a press release. Hertzs ​​stock also jumped into the news on Monday, closing more than 9% at $ 27 a share. Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the closing share price of Tesla and Musks shares corresponding net worth on October 25, 2021.

