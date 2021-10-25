Business
Teen marijuana vaping has doubled in past seven years, with potentially harmful consequences, study finds
In one of the studies, teens also reported a preference for vaping cannabis extracts over dried herbs to get the buzz they wanted with THC. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, the one that produces the “high” desire in consumers.
Choosing vaping oils, extracts and resins rather than the dried herb, called “dabbing”, is a worrying and potentially dangerous trend because vape extracts contain “3-5 times more THC than the plant itself. even, ”NIDA noted.
“There are several potential issues with using high THC cannabis products (which are) easily achievable by vaping,” study author Carmen Lim, health sciences doctoral student, said by email. and behavior at the University of Queensland in Australia.
“Not only is this linked to poorer cognitive development in adolescents, it could increase the risk of addiction, other substance use, and many other health, social and behavioral problems later in life,” he said. writes Lim.
Impact on the adolescent brain
According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teenage marijuana use – in any form – is cause for concern because the herb affects the brains of adolescents differently.
Weed use by teens is linked to poor academic performance and an increased likelihood of dropping out, the CDC said. Additionally, the CDC warns that adolescent marijuana use has been “linked to a range of adolescent mental health issues such as depression or anxiety” and even psychosis.
About one in six teenagers who use marijuana regularly become addicted, the CDC said. A person is considered to be addicted to weed when they experience cravings or lack of appetite, irritability, restlessness, and disturbed mood and sleep after quitting smoking. Called cannabis use disorder, the problem is on the rise, especially in those who started using it in their teens.
Vaping weed can be worse than vaping nicotine
“Without a doubt, cigarettes and e-cigarettes are unhealthy and not good for the lungs. However, vaping marijuana seems even worse,” study author Carol Boyd, professor emeritus and co-director of the Center for the Study of Drugs , Alcohol, Smoking & Health at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor told CNN in a previous interview.
“Like many teens who vape nicotine, as well as cannabis, I recommend that parents consider any vaping to be risky behavior (just like alcohol or drug use),” Boyd said.
Vaping the weed is associated with a dangerous and newly identified lung disease called EVALI, short for e-cigarette, or vaping, lung damage associated with the use of the product. In most cases, young people used vaping products containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
“According to the CDC, 84% of EVALI cases were associated with products containing cannabis,” Boyd told CNN.
As of February 2020, 68 deaths from EVALI have been confirmed in 29 states and the District of Columbia. The CDC believes that EVALI may be related to vitamin E acetate, a sticky oily substance often added to vaping products to thicken or dilute the oil in cartridges.
What can parents do?
Red eyes and “craving” are obvious signs, but irritability, mood swings, forgetfulness and “silly or out of character” behavior are also typical, AACAP advised. Some teens may also begin to use words like “spark”, “420”, “dab” and “shatter”.
“The unobtrusive nature of e-cigarettes allows teens to cover up and experiment with drugs such as cannabis,” LIm wrote.
If you think your child is using it, know that many teens think it is safer to use weed than to drink alcohol or other drugs. Prepare for the conversation by knowing “the myths and facts” about weed, AACAP said.
“For example, teens can say, ‘it’s harmless because it’s natural,’ ‘it’s not addicting,’ or ‘it doesn’t affect my thinking or my grades,'” he warned. ‘AACAP. Or they can say it’s OK because people are using it “for medical purposes”.
