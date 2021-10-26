Stock futures stable after Dow and S&P 500 close at record highs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), September 22, 2021.

US equity futures were flat in overnight trading as investors wait for a series of major tech gains with the wider market at an all time high.

Dow futures contracts rose only 10 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.15%.

Shares of social media giant Facebook rose 3% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company beat analysts’ earnings expectations. Facebook missed expectations for monthly revenue and active users.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday. The Dow Jones gained 64 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, helped by a 12% rise in Tesla shares as the electric automaker first reached a market cap of $ 1,000 billion.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, up 0.9%. The tech-driven average is around 1.1% from its all-time high.

Tech darlings Alphabet and Microsoft are releasing their results Tuesday after the bell. Other key reports include 3M, Eli Lilly, General Electric, UPS, and Visa. Microsoft Bulls expect a strong quarter for Microsoft, supported by its core business Azure. Analysts expect Alphabet’s profits to rise 43% year-over-year.

At Monday’s close, 84% of the 117S&P 500 companies that reported earnings above expectations, according to Refinitiv. S&P 500 companies are expected to increase profits by around 35% in the third quarter.

“The earnings season has started well again, but now the big test is whether the big names in tech will step up? With stocks at all-time highs the bar is indeed high enough and tech will have to impress. to help justify actions at current levels, ”said Ryan Detrick, chief financial strategist at LPLFinancial.

Twitter, Hasbro, JetBlue, Lockheed Martin, Novartis, PulteGroup, Advanced Micro Devices, Chubb and Robinhood also release their quarterly results on Tuesday.

New home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect home sales to increase by 760,000 in September, from 740,000 in August.