Individual investors may be running out of firepower after diverging from smart stock investors, Morgan Stanley says

Individual investors have remained significant buyers of equities in recent weeks, deviating from the path taken by many institutions as they helped push the stock market to a new high, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

The S&P 500 Index has held up well this year, with individual investors recovering stocks during the September slump, Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a note Monday. Institutional investors tracked by the Smart Money Flow Index did not share their enthusiasm, she said, citing a chart showing their divergence.

The Smart Money Flow Index has shown that institutional investors reduce their exposure to risk while individual investors increase theirs, Shalett said. If individual investors are in the lead, what more firepower do they have?

Retail investors have gained influence in the stock market during the pandemic, contributing around $ 1 billion in daily inflows so far this month, according to Morgan Stanley. Daily retail net inflows since March 2020 have on average tripled the level of around $ 360 million seen in 2018-19, helping to propel the S&P 500 to a new high this month, Shalett said.

Their firepower is used to buy the dips, perhaps out of fear of running out, known as FOMO, or because there is no alternative, often called TINA, she said. in the report. TINA believes that with deeply negative real interest rates, there is no alternative to equities.

Shalett said another theory suggests that the risks of supply chain disruptions and inflation have been factored in, and with plenty of liquidity still at stake, the odds are on the rise.

But the margin cash that individual investors have deployed to buy market declines could be at its peak, according to the Morgan Stanley note. Looking at cash levels relative to total assets and net worth, Shalett wrote that household cash has now returned to consistent and even slightly below average levels since 1989.

Morgan Stanley’s global investment committee’s call for a 10-15% correction this year in the S&P 500 has been wrong so far or at least premature, Shalett said.

fell nearly 5% in September, but its skyrocketing this month has taken cumulative gains to over 21%, according to FactSet data. The index was up about 0.5% on Monday afternoon, the data showed when last checked.

The broad index has never fallen more than 5% from its August 30 high and last week recorded a new all-time high of 4,450, Shalett said. Despite this, there has been a continued correction within the index, with 88% of its constituents experiencing a decline of at least 10% from their year-to-date highs.

Meanwhile, the ability of individual investors to continue pumping fresh money into the stock market may be almost exhausted, Shalett warned. She also pointed to an impending squeeze in market liquidity at the confluence of the Fed’s cut, a new Treasury debt ceiling, higher energy prices and possibly higher taxes.

hit a historic closing high on Friday, setting an intraday high on Monday with the S&P 500.

