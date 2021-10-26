Stock Futures Drift After S&P 500, Dow Sets Records





Stock futures opened slightly higher on Monday night, stabilizing at near record levels as investors waited for another hefty set of earnings and economic data. The S&P 500 and the Dow each hit all-time highs during Monday’s session, as equity investors proved resilient even in the face of lingering supply chain challenges and high inflationary pressures. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, approaching 1% of its own closing record as Tesla shares (TSLA) rallied for a fourth consecutive session, bringing the stock’s market cap above $ 1,000 billion for the first time. Tech stocks were also up sharply as investors waited for Alphabet’s results (GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR) and advanced micro-devices (AMD) Tuesday, and other tech heavyweights, including Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) later this week. Facebook (FB) stocks gained late in the day even after the company posted mixed third-quarter results and earnings guidance that exceeded expectations. The social media giant also said it will change its reporting structure to divide Facebook Reality Labs into its own separate segment, following the company’s massive investments in building its virtual reality products and metaverse. . He noted that he expected the investment in Facebook Reality Labs to reduce overall operating profit by around $ 10 billion this year. Shares have surged so far in October as investors at least temporarily brushed aside concerns over rising input and labor costs and widespread shortages for companies across a wide range of industries. Even given these pressures, many companies have managed to beat Wall Street earnings expectations in their latest quarterly results, largely reflecting the ability of companies to absorb or pass on the increased costs at least for now. With profits rolling this month, the S&P 500 has so far gained 6% in October and is heading for its best month since November 2020. The story continues “The S&P 500 Index has gained over 20% so far this year, hitting over 50 records along the way. Surely no one should be upset by this comeback if that was all 2021 has brought us.” Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, wrote in an email. “However, we are seeing signs that there could be more gains to come in the last two months of the year.” “Seasonal tailwinds, improving internal market parameters and clear signs of a peak in the Delta variant all provide potential fuel for stocks as the end of the year approaches, and we maintain by therefore our recommendation to overweight equities, ”he added. 6:03 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures rise Here’s where the markets were trading at the start of the overnight session: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +6 points (+ 0.13%), at 4,564.00

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +22 points (+ 0.06%), at 35,642.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +33 points (+ 0.21%) at 15,528.75 Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 18, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

