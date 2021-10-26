Hot New Bitcoin ETF Could Grow Too Big For Its Own Good And Skew The Futures Market, Says JPMorgan | Currency News | Financial and business news





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Spencer Platt / Getty Images The launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was a huge success, with the fund being the fastest ETF to ever attract $ 1 billion in assets.

But this success is a double-edged sword and could hurt its investors, according to JPMorgan.

“Contango in the BTC futures curve may put a damper on the performance of these funds due to the cost of carrying the futures,” JPMorgan explained. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF saw an increase in inflows when it launched last week, making it the fastest ETF ever to reach $ 1 billion in assets. But the ETF in the future has a big flaw this could lead to lower returns for its investors if the fund’s assets grow too large, JPMorgan said in a note last week. This is because the ETF does not own bitcoin as an underlying asset. Instead, the ETF has bitcoin derivatives that attempt to match the cryptocurrency’s return profile through futures contracts. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler resisted calls for a bitcoin cash ETF to be approved, but cleared it. “Contango in the BTC futures curve may put a damper on the performance of these funds due to the cost of carry / yield of the futures roll. This carry brake can represent several times the cost of managing products and could become even more important if these products bring together substantial assets. , because of their impact on the market, ”explained JPMorgan. To actively manage a portfolio of bitcoin futures that are closely correlated with bitcoin price movements, the ETF must continually roll over bitcoin futures to the next month just prior to expiration. This creates various trading costs and is less efficient than simply buying bitcoin and holding it, as most gold and silver ETFs do. According to JPMorgan, the average annual cost of renewing futures contracts has been around 9% since mid-2019, almost 10 times the annualized expense ratio of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF of 0.95%. This could leave investors disappointed with their returns, as they could lag significantly behind those of bitcoin. The bank said long-volatility ETPs are a good example of how long-term returns can be eroded as the costs associated with trading futures accumulate. “The longer investors are, the more expensive it becomes to hold due to the inherent impact of ETFs on the market,” JPMorgan said. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF already owns around 25% of the open interest in bitcoin futures, according to the bank, and the fund recently researched an exemption from the CME allow it to hold more than the imposed limit of 4,000 futures contracts. If the ETF does not get its CME waiver, it could ultimately deviate from its futures strategy and invest in stocks with crypto exposure to better track the price of bitcoin, according to the fund’s prospectus.

