Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday, October 25
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. The Dow Jones Expected to Increase Slightly After the Record Close on Friday
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 15, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
2. Bitcoin resumes its march after last week’s record
Bitcoin was higher on Monday, climbing back to $ 63,000, with Wednesday’s all-time high of just below $ 67,000 being hit by subsequent sales. Bitcoin’s jump to an all-time high last week came as the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the United States debuted up 5%, a significant development that has sparked excitement in crypto. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which like bitcoin itself sold on Thursday and Friday, rose about 3% in pre-market trading on Monday. Bitcoin’s previous record high in April coincided with another milestone for digital assets: the debut of the Coinbase crypto exchange on the Nasdaq.
3. Facebook would have been upset internally by the right-wing content
The Facebook logo and stock chart are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken on October 4, 2021.
Given Ruvic | Reuters
Actions of Facebook, after Friday’s 5% drop, fell less than 1% in pre-market trading. The social network continued to be embroiled in controversy, with a Wall Street Journal Report Monday morning detailing the internal arguments on right content management. Also on Monday, the former Facebook data scientist became the whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions UK lawmakers working on legislation to harness the power of social media companies. This will be Haugen’s second appearance before lawmakers after testifying in the U.S. Senate earlier this month.
4. Big Tech, more Dow stocks lead this week’s earnings
Facebook is expected to release its results Monday after the bell, kicking off a series of quarterly results from Big Tech, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon. About 30% of S&P 500 companies report their results this week. One-third of Dow reports, including Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Merck, Boeing and McDonald’s. Of the companies that have already reported, nearly 84% have exceeded estimates. Profits so far are expected to be up 34.8% from a year ago, based on actual reports and estimates, according to I / B / E / S data from Refinitiv.
5. Manchin would agree with wealth tax for the Biden plan
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to reporters outside the United States Capitol on September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
Holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., appears to agree with the White House’s proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s slashed social services and climate change package, according to the Associated Press. Biden snuggled up with Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., at the home of the President of Delaware on Sunday to work to resolve disputes between centrists and progressives who blocked the bill large scope.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/25/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-oct-25.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]