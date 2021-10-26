Everyday prices are skyrocketing, so why are stocks still flying high?

Americans know their daily expenses are increasing: The costs of basic groceries have been on the rise for months, gasoline prices are up 20 cents in a month and more than $ 1.20 from a year ago, and many government inflation benchmarks are reaching levels not seen in years, if not decades.

Some prominent economic voices have recently raised their concerns. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently released a grim prediction: “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening,” he said. tweeted Friday night.

Larry Summers, who was Secretary of the Treasury and adviser to the White House in the Clinton administration, was less laconic but more pointed: “We are more at risk than we have in my career of losing control of the inflation in the United States, “he told a virtual conference this month, lambasting what he called the “generation of central bankers who define themselves by their awakening” in Western economies.

There is definitely a line where consumers say “no more”.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said they expect inflation to persist longer than expected a few months ago. In a CNN maintenance On Sunday, Yellen said inflation would likely stay higher than optimal until the second half of next year. She specifically refuted Summers’ warning, saying, “This is something that is obviously of concern and concern to them, but we have not lost control.”

Powell said in a virtual conference conference On Friday, “longer and more persistent bottlenecks” in the supply chain are creating more severe bottlenecks than policymakers had anticipated, prompting them to consider a wider range of economic outcomes.

While buyers may be concerned, investors seem unfazed. Inflation warnings aside, the stock market continued its bullish trajectory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both hit record highs last week, and they resumed their bullish march on Monday. Main Street may be digging deeper into its pockets, but Wall Street is dynamic.

“The market is probably saying it’s probably not as bad as the most extreme appeals from pundits or policymakers,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “A lot of the inflation metrics are high, but they certainly don’t signal hyperinflation.”

Sean Bandazian, Investment Analyst at Cornerstone Wealth, said: “Hyperinflation like in the 1970s is problematic.… It’s very different from the 1970s, when high levels of inflation were associated with slower growth. and high unemployment that’s a problem. We have temporary supply issues and still a ton of demand and we have 10 million job openings. We don’t necessarily see inflation and a downturn coming. economic regime of the 1970s. “

Some market watchers attribute the rise in stocks to the long-lasting low interest rate environment, which they believe is pushing investors to seek returns on stocks rather than low-yielding bonds. “They take money out of fixed income and put it in riskier assets. This is what we see happening behind the scenes,” said Darren Schuringa, CEO of ASYMmetric ETF. “Investors have nowhere to turn.”

Bandazian said: “What would be the most problematic for the stock market is a hyperinflationary type regime where the Fed has to act quickly to raise interest rates, [but] high inflation is not necessarily a death wish for stocks as a whole. In fact, deflation is generally worse. Sectors like energy and financials, he said, often benefit when inflation is a bit higher.

Investment professionals said that despite the shock Americans might feel at the gas pump or supermarket meat counter, the combination of rising wages, a high savings rate and a lower level of revolving debt mitigated the most painful effects of rising prices. “People have saved a lot of money,” Schuringa said. “The consumer is not the problem.… Individual balance sheets are not in bad shape, nor are company balance sheets in bad shape.”

And the tight labor market has pushed wages up, especially at the bottom of the income scale.

“One of the things that has followed the rise in headline inflation is wages,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. “On the one hand, yes, we are seeing concerns about headline inflation, but consumers still have sufficient leeway to maintain or increase their spending.”

As a result, corporate earnings have largely held up, some even to a greater degree than expected, and markets like surprises on the upside. “You are seeing good profits in the third quarter.… Margins have really not been affected to the degree that many people expected, with salary increases and freight costs rising,” said Dustin Thackeray, partner and Director of Investments at Crewe. Advisors.

Companies have been able to maintain their profits by passing cost increases on to customers. The question is, to what extent can they continue to raise prices without seeing sales fall? “At some point, it can backfire on companies if they’re too aggressive,” Thackeray said. “There is definitely a line where consumers say ‘no more’. “

Haworth said: “They really believe they have pricing power at this point. They are able to raise prices without hurting their unit sales growth. If we saw consumer spending weakening… it would hurt earnings growth “and dampen investor enthusiasm.

The trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic also remains a wildcard. Experts say the coronavirus, although better controlled now than a year ago, could still throw a wrench in the economy precisely because it is no longer in the foreground.

“I think a major Covid shock on a global scale that would shut down economies would lead to another market correction, because it’s no longer cooked,” Schuringa said. “A spike in Covid, especially with vaccinations, I think that would bring the markets down.”