S&P 500, The Dow Jones Reached New Highs; Big Tech struggles to win





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 6, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

Tesla hits record high on Hertz command, PT increases

PayPal Jumps On Canceling Pinterest Acquisition Reports

Facebook to launch mega-cap tech results

Rising indices: Dow 0.15%, S&P 0.47%, Nasdaq 0.80% Oct. 25 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Monday, led by Tesla and Paypal, as industrial indicators Caterpillar and 3M took the Dow Jones to a new high as the quarterly reports from big tech companies approached Americans, whose stocks struggled to gain. Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and 3M Co (MMM.N) were up 0.9% each ahead of their quarterly updates later this week. Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) jumped 9.5% to a new high after car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla cars, while Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the ‘action. Read more “Tesla is a company that masters the art of delivering very positive publicity and the Hertz Accord is just another addition to their hat,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey. “The only problem is whether they can produce this large number of vehicles, because there is no shortage of demand.” Tesla gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC), followed by PayPal Inc (PYPL.O), which added 4.1% after the payments company abandoned its plan to buy the digital bulletin board site Pinterest Inc. (PINS.N) for no less than $ 45 billion. Pinterest shares fell 12.5%. Read more The top 11 S&P sectors advanced, with Energy (.SPNY) and Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) stocks rising the most. However, stocks of large US tech companies struggled, with losses at Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O). Shares of Facebook Inc (FB.O) were up slightly ahead of its quarterly results after the market closed. Investors fear that like Snap Inc (SNAP.N), the social media giant’s advertising revenue will also be hit hard by Apple’s (AAPL.O) privacy changes. Read more Together with Facebook, Microsoft, Apple (AAPL.O), Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc together represent more than 22% of the weight of the benchmark. Strong earnings updates had helped the Dow Jones (.DJI) and S&P 500 rise more than 5.6% each so far in October after falling in September. Analysts expect S&P 500 company profits to rise 34.8% year-on-year for the third quarter, according to data from Refinitiv. Investors are also assessing how companies are alleviating supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflationary pressures to support growth. “Profits remain good and have generated a lot of gains in the markets this year, but a few investors are concerned about peak earnings…” Meckler said. Kimberley-Clark (KMB.N) shares fell 3.1% after diaper maker Huggies slashed its earnings outlook for 2021 amid higher inflation in input costs. At 12:37 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 54.75 points, or 0.15%, to 35,731.77, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 21.28 points, or 0.47%, to 4,566.18, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 120.79 points, or 0.80%, to 15,210.99. On the economic data front, third-quarter U.S. GDP readings – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, core PCE price index and consumer confidence data will be released later this week. Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 74 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 135 new highs and 75 new lows. Reporting by Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

