What you need to knowExBulletin



toggle legend Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Facebook’s core employees have warned their executives about the company’s effects on society and politics in the United States, and its failure to effectively moderate content in other countries has magnified those dangers. These are two of the main takeaways from the thousands of internal Facebook documents that NPR and other news outlets have reviewed.

The documents, known collectively as the Facebook Papers, were shared in drafted form with Congress after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, disclosed them to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Haugen alleges that the mine of statements and data proves that Facebook executives have repeatedly and knowingly put the company’s image and profitability before the public good, even at the risk of violence and other harm.

Some of the internal documents were originally released last month in The Wall Street Journal. They include the results of internal research and internal audits that the company has performed on its own practices.

Here are four key takeaways from media review of documents:

Facebook employees have hotly debated its policies, especially after January 6

When supporters of then-President Donald Trump sparked an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Facebook rushed to take technical action to crack down on disinformation and content that could incite people to further violence. The next day, he banned Trump from the platform first temporarily, then permanently.

In the weeks leading up to the violence, Facebook struggled to defuse vitriolic and conspiratorial theories from Trump voters who refused to accept his defeat. As NPR’s Shannon Bond and Bobby Allyn reported, the company has repeatedly shut down groups affiliated with the Stop the Steal movement. But these groups were attracting hundreds of thousands of users and Facebook was unable to keep pace as conspiracy theorists regrouped.

The post-election turmoil quickly ended the relief many Facebooks felt on November 3, when the US election went largely smoothly and without any foreign interference.

But January 6 arrived and as the assault on Capitol Hill riveted and horrified audiences in the United States and elsewhere, Facebook employees expressed frustration and anger.

“We have been fueling this fire for a long time and shouldn’t be surprised that it is now out of control,” an employee wrote on an internal bulletin board, according to the documents.

“Hold on everyone,” Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer wrote on a bulletin board, calling for calm as he explained the company’s approach to the riot, according to the documents.

In response to Schroepfer’s post, Facebook employees said it was too little too late.

“I came here hoping to make changes and improve society, but all I saw was atrophy and abdication of responsibility,” one commentator said, according to the documents. .

In a statement to NPR, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said Facebook was not responsible for the siege on Capitol Hill.

“The responsibility for the violence on January 6 rests with those who attacked our Capitol and those who encouraged them,” Stone said.

Content standards have been distorted, often for fear of annoying large accounts

One of the first revelations of the internal documents is the detail they provide on the set of content standards for high-level accounts, like those of Trump, or for celebrities.

During Trump’s presidency, he regularly made false and inflammatory statements on a wide range of subjects. But only a small handful were deleted by Facebook, such as when the then president made dangerous statements like saying COVID-19 was less dangerous than the flu or stating that the children were “almost immune to this disease”.

Facebook has already defended its approach to these controversial and misleading statements, saying politicians like Trump should be allowed to say what they believe so the public will know what they are thinking. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also repeatedly insisted that Facebook is just a platform, not the “arbiter of truth.”

But the documents suggest that Facebook’s policy of treating influencers differently codified in a VIP system called Verify was created in large part to prevent public relations backlash from celebrities and other high profile users.

The whole premise of the XCheck system, the NewspaperJeff Horwitz told NPR in September, “is never to meddle publicly with someone who is influential enough to hurt you.”

Facebook’s own supervisory board sharply criticized the program last week, saying the company had not been open enough about its various content moderation standards.

A Facebook spokesperson told NPR in a statement that the company has asked the board to review the program as it aims “to be more clear in our explanations going forward.”

Young people see Facebook content as “boring, misleading and negative”

For much of the past decade, seniors have been America’s fastest growing demographic on Facebook, a dramatic turnaround for a company whose founding mystique relies on the image of a coder wearing a hoodie. hood creating a space that college students can connect to.

During the same period, Facebook has seen young people become less likely to join the site. This is a worrying trend for the company. Facebook insiders had an update on this trend this year, in an internal presentation that is reflected in the documents.

“Most young adults see Facebook as a place for people in their 40s and 50s,” company researchers said, according to The edge. “Young adults perceive content as boring, misleading and negative. They often have to move beyond irrelevant content to get to what matters.”

Along with this stumbling block, younger users were found to have a negative opinion of Facebook due to privacy concerns and its “potential impact on their well-being,” reports The Verge.

Haugen previously disclosed a Facebook study which found that 13.5% of British adolescent girls in a poll, said their thoughts of suicide became more frequent after joining Instagram.

In addition to its namesake platform, Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

“It is clear that Facebook is prioritizing profit over the well-being of children and all users,” Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Said at a Senate hearing this month during to which Haugen testified.

Facebook’s global reach is beyond its reach

While much of the attention to Facebook in the United States has been linked to its role in activating and escalating political divisions, the documents also blame the company for its operations in many other countries.

The documents describe Facebook as incapable of handling a number of social and linguistic complexities arising from its more than 2.8 billion users worldwide. The findings were particularly dangerous and harmful in countries where unrest or rights violations are common, the documents said.

“Two years ago, Apple threatened to remove Facebook and Instagram from its app store over concerns over the platform’s use as a tool to trade and sell housekeepers in the Middle East,” Associated Press reports.

The company regularly struggles with posts and comments in Arabic, both on its main platform and on Instagram, according to the documents. Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world, but its many dialects are very distinct from each other.

Facebook “doesn’t have anyone who can speak most of them or who can understand most of them in vernacular terms,” ​​Horwitz told NPR. “And he also doesn’t have a system to get content in those dialects to the right people.”

The problem extends beyond Arabic and has a wide range of effects.

“In countries like Afghanistan and Myanmar, these flaws have allowed inflammatory language to flourish on the platform,” AP reports, “While in Syria and the Palestinian Territories, Facebook is suppressing ordinary speech, imposing blanket bans on common words.”

As similar stories emerged over the weekend over India and Ethiopia, Facebook said he had over 40,000 people “working on safety and security, including global content review teams at over 20 sites around the world who review content in over 70 languages.”

Editor’s note: Facebook is one of NPR’s latest financial backers.