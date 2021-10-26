Business
Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,284.84, up 68.69 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 87 cents, or 3.08 percent, to $ 29.12 on 8.8 million shares.
The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Down 78 cents, or 0.59%, to $ 132.45 on 7.9 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up a cent, or 0.46 percent, to $ 2.17 on 7.9 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 0.18 percent, to $ 67.90 on 7.2 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 2.14%, to $ 14.81 on 6.6 million shares.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 39 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 89.54 on 6.6 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down $ 3.47 or 5.8% to $ 56.55. The telecommunications giant is left with two groups claiming to be in charge. One side is led by recently ousted board chairman Edward Rogers, who said he was re-elected chairman on Sunday by a hand-picked new board. Across from him are his mother, siblings and several other board members who say the meeting was illegitimate and that the five members who were replaced by Edward Rogers remain on the board. With Edward’s faction now promising to take his case to the BC Supreme Court, observers say the ongoing saga will cause problems for the company at all levels. Until a court rules or both parties reach a consensus, Richard Powers, national academic director of the Rotman School of Management, believes issues like these will stall the business and not only delay decisions. daily activities, but also strategic movements. Rogers CEO Joe Natale caught in the middle became the epicenter of the drama when recent media reports revealed that Edward Rogers was attempting to remove him from his post. Edward, the son of late company founder Ted Rogers, wanted Natale to be replaced by former CFO Tony Staffieri. Staffieri left the company on September 29, with Paulina Molnar appointed interim CFO. Edward’s mother, Loretta Rogers, whose family money Ted used to start Rogers Communications, and her sisters, Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon, opposed Edward’s plan and a power struggle began.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR). Down $ 3.71 or 4.8% to $ 72.88. Tim Hortons sales are on the rise, but continue to lag behind pre-pandemic highs amid a stalled reopening that has left office towers and downtown locations in the business largely deserts. The coffee and donut chain’s urban restaurants are struggling with a lack of foot traffic from workers, many of whom are coveted “high-frequency customers” who buy food and drink multiple times a day. But a different story unfolds in rural and suburban areas, where restaurants are bustling and drive-thru busy, even as labor shortages make hiring difficult. Despite strong momentum at the start of the summer, CEO Jos Cil said the increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Delta variant and the renewal of public health measures had suspended reopening plans and slowed the recovery of the restaurant. The comments came as Restaurant Brands announced that its third-quarter profit was up from a year ago and revenue increased by more than 10%. Restaurant Brands, which maintains its books in US dollars, said it had net income of US $ 221 million attributable to common shareholders or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, compared to US $ 145 million or 47 cents. per share a year earlier. . Revenue totaled nearly US $ 1.5 billion, up from US $ 1.33 billion in the same quarter last year.
The Lion Electric Co. (TSX: LEV). Up $ 1.74 or 11.8% to $ 16.49. The Lion Electric Co. says it has received a conditional order for 1,000 electric school buses from Student Transportation of Canada, whose parent company is controlled by the manager of the Quebec pension fund. The order, the value of which has not been specified, is conditional on obtaining “satisfactory” non-repayable grants from Infrastructure Canada’s Zero Emission Fund for Public Transit. Ottawa has announced plans to provide $ 2.75 billion over the next five years to support the electrification of public transit and school transportation. Deliveries would begin in 2022 and continue through the first half of 2026. Electric buses would replace diesel vehicles in STC’s fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles and enable it to become the largest school bus operator in Canada. zero emissions in North America. Lion, based in Quebec, says the 1,000 electric buses would eliminate up to 23,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year and help the Caisse de dpt et placement du Quebec meet its portfolio’s decarbonization targets.
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX: CUF.UN). Up $ 1.25 or 12.1 percent to $ 11.61. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has signed an agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by Quebec real estate company Canderel Real Estate Property Inc. in an agreement with an enterprise value of 5.7 billion of dollars. Under the agreement, the consortium will pay $ 11.75 in cash per unit to the trust. The sale concludes a strategic review process initiated by Cominar last year. As part of the transaction, Group Mach Acquisition Inc. will acquire certain retail and office properties from Cominar for approximately $ 1.5 billion and Blackstone will purchase Cominar’s industrial portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approvals from Cominar unitholders, the courts and regulators as well as customary closing conditions.
