Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin offers a commercial space station





The company plans to work alongside startup Sierra Space to complete the space station, and Boeing plans to design a research module on the station, although there is no guarantee that the companies will be able to make it happen. Such projects are always extremely expensive and risky, possibly costing tens of billions of dollars and requiring several safe launches before a human even floats on board. Blue Origin and Sierra Space plan to co-fund the space station, although executives declined to give an overall cost estimate at a press conference on Monday. They added that they expected to sign with NASA as the primary tenant, although it is not exactly clear how such a partnership could take shape. NASA has issued calls for proposals for commercial space stations, as the 20-year-old International Space Station, which has hosted professional astronaut crews from the United States, Russia and more than 100 other countries, approaching the end of its useful life. Several other companies, including Texas-based startups Nanoracks and Axiom , have made similar proposals. Blue Origin is hoping Orbital Reef could be up and running in the late 2020s, although it will take a lot to make that happen. The company has only handled a few suborbital crewed flights so far, much like NASA first did in the early 1960s, and it has yet to put a spacecraft into orbit, not to mention a person. A space station would take a big step. New Glenn, the rocket built by Blue Origin that is expected to be powerful and large enough to carry most of the space station into orbit, is not yet operational, and its maiden flight has recently been postponed to at least the end of 2022. Spacecraft that could be used to transport people to and from the space station are also still in the development stage. The Boeing Starliner, for example, has seen many setbacks and will not perform a crucial test flight until mid-2022. The orbital reef will accommodate up to 10 people and will have roughly the same internal volume as the ISS. Several other companies were involved in Monday’s announcement on Orbital Reef, citing proposed uses for various companies and products in the space they are developing. A company called Genesis is also working to develop a way to allow astronauts to perform spacewalks without spacesuits by placing people in vacuum sealed pods with robotic arms so that they can someday work outside of such a space station. A company called Redwire is also working on manufacturing in space in the form of 3D printing, which could one day make it easier to produce new goods in space rather than having to go through the arduous and expensive process of manufacture of goods on Earth. launch them into space As for space station operations, companies around the world in industries ranging from pharmacy to materials science could use it to conduct microgravity research, as they already do on the ISS . NASA has long recognized the benefits of doing research in space. In the microgravity environment, physical and biological phenomena are not blocked by Earth’s attraction. So doing the same experiment on the station that was done in the field can give scientists a better fundamental understanding of how something works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/tech/blue-origin-space-station-jeff-bezos-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos