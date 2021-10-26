Business
Trillion dollar Tesla leads market charge on Monday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index kicked off the new week of trading with record closings amid general earnings optimism.
But the highlight of the show today was a single stock You’re here (TSLA, + 12.7%) which extended its recent rally with a number of significant stages. Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (HTZZ, + 10.0%) announced Monday the largest electric vehicle order 100,000 Tesla vehicles, which is expected to translate into more than $ 4 billion in revenue.
This continued a recently built rally of record third quarter deliveries and skyrocketing third quarter earnings, sending Tesla above $ 1,000 per share and above $ 1,000 billion in market value, placing it in an exclusive club with only four other companies: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon.com (AMZN).
Tesla’s booming performance helped raise the Nasdaq Composite 0.9% at 15,226; the index needs a gain of just 1% from here to hit its September 7 high. TSLA also boosted the S&P 500, up 0.5% to a record 4,566. The Dow Jones’ modest 0.2% gain to 35,741 was also enough to rewrite the record books.
Other stock market news today:
Small cap Russel 2000 rose 0.9% to 2,312.
U.S. Crude Oil Futures settled unchanged on the day at $ 83.76 per barrel.
Gold Futures gained 0.6% to close at $ 1,806.80 an ounce.
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 1.2% to 15.24.
Bakkt Holdings (BKKT, + 234.4%) the stock was one of the biggest percentage gainers today after the cryptocurrency asset platform and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) unveiled a pair of high profile partnerships. One is an agreement with Mastercard (MY), where both companies will offer cryptocurrency debit and credit cards. This will not only allow businesses to issue crypto-backed branded credit cards, but also offer digital coins as rewards in loyalty programs. BKKT has also entered into a strategic partnership with Fiserv (FISV) which will enable wider use of cryptocurrency through fintech’s ability to connect consumers and businesses through its digital commerce and mobile payment services.
Bitcoin prices jumped 2.9% to $ 62,716.48. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.)
Look ahead, the results season continues, with several massive actions reporting results over the next few days, including the other members of the trillion dollar club. Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange, said when it comes to the impact on major indices, “mega-cap technology will be the deciding factor.”
