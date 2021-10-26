The Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange

With the regular season in full swing for the Detroit Red Wings, there are plenty of player performances to watch – what better way to follow than a “stock market” from the Detroit roster?

We will treat player performance as the primary indicator of “stock value” – if a player has a strong week, their price is high; if he has a gross one, his stock is lower. “Buying” stocks in a player indicates confidence in their ability to maintain good performance or improve, while “selling” means the opposite.

Once the explanation is complete, let’s move directly to our first stock market report.

To buy

Lucas Raymond – The old adage in the stock market is to buy low, sell high. Ignore this rule for Lucas Raymond. He leads all rookies in the NHL with four goals and three assists (three of those goals were scored in a single game against the Chicago Blackhawks) and is up for the Calder Trophy, so his stock is going to be pretty expensive at the moment. . But if it continues to follow this trend, you had better invest while you can, as it will become much more expensive.

Moritz Seider – Like Raymond, Seider stock prices are a bit high right now, but if it continues its current course, it will be worth it. The German is Detroit’s best defenseman right now, leading Detroit defenders in points (often earned as a power-play quarterback) and exemplifying an impressive set of defensive skills, especially considering his age. . Both Red Wings rookies could be seriously considered for the Calder Trophy towards the end of the season; it might be a good idea to pick up the stock while it is still affordable.

Philippe Zadina – Zadina has had a strong start to the season, scoring one goal and scoring two assists in six games. Now, it’s not as flashy as the previous two picks, but it could have some good sneaky value: get the stock when the price is relatively low. Everyone is just waiting for this breakthrough for Zadina, and it could happen at any time this season. Get your Zadina stock while it is still relatively cheap, as it could explode at any time.

To sell

Philippe hronek – One of Detroit’s best defensemen rose from leading the team in points last season and being constantly on the ice during the game’s most important moments (power play, final moments of a one-point match) to two consecutive good scratchings. He had a rough start with Danny DeKeyser, which isn’t promising given that last year’s performance wasn’t exactly stellar. There’s still time for Hronek to turn the tide – he’s only 23 yet. But just to be sure, this is a risky stock that you’ll want to quit while it’s still valuable.

Danny DeKeyser – Well, unfortunately it looks like this will be DeKeyser’s last season in Detroit. The road to recovery from back surgery has been brutal for the veteran defenseman and it doesn’t look like the offseason has helped much. Those who were hoping for a turnaround should probably just rip off the bandage now and sell that stock while you still can.

Socket

Michael rasmussen – Based on my Twitter feed, I think this might be a controversial opinion, but I haven’t given up on Rasmussen yet. Yes, Rasmussen had a poor performance in six games, failing to produce offensively and losing too many puck battles. However, he got off to a slow start last season – in fact, he ended up in Grand Rapids for seven games. Once he reached the main roster, he began to exemplify development with improved skating and better use of the frame (setting screens and winning puck battles with his 6ft 6in frame). It’s only been six games so far – give him a little more time to improve and develop. While it hasn’t been a good start to the season, keep the Rasmussen stock – for now.