Stock markets likely to consolidate; Telcos, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank in brief
MUMBAI: Indian stock markets will likely consolidate on Tuesday as SGX Nifty trends point to a flat opening for Indian benchmarks. On Monday, the Sensex BSE closed at 60,967.05, up 145.43 points or 0.24%. The Nifty closed at 18,125.40, up 10.50 or 0.06%
Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a record close of the S&P 500, as corporate earnings and progress on President Joe Bidens’ economic agenda helped sentiment even as the debate over inflation risks intensified .
Shares rose in Japan and China and fluctuated in Hong Kong. Traders digested reports of a video call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on economic issues.
US futures rose as Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed. The tech gauge drove US gains overnight amid a rally from Tesla Inc. to a market value of $ 1,000 billion. Facebook Inc. was higher at the end of the session on strong user growth and a commitment to repurchase up to $ 50 billion more in shares.
The 10-year US Treasury yield edged up and the dollar remained stable. The debate over price pressures continues, with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers saying officials are unlikely to successfully deal with the reality of inflation “until they fully recognize it.
Back home, telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have asked the telecoms ministry to extend the 5G trial period by six months. In May, the government allocated spectrum to telecoms in the 700 MHz band, 3.3-3.6 Gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band for testing for six months. All carriers have requested an extension of 5G trials for an additional 6 months, ”a senior government official told PTI.
Eicher Motor shareholders have approved a proposal to reappoint Siddhartha Lal as chief executive of the company for a period of five years from May 1 of this year. Members also approved the proposal to increase Lal’s compensation.
Among the key companies, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Ambuja Cement, Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Canara Bank, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Central Bank of India will release their September quarter results today. .
Meanwhile, a relatively strong earnings season helps counter concerns that high inflation and tighter monetary policy will slow economic recovery from the pandemic. So far, 81% of S&P 500 members have reported earnings above expectations. Traders are also monitoring the escalation of Covid-19 cases in China and other parts of the world.
In China, Modern Land China Co. has become the latest builder to miss a payment on a dollar bond, another sign of tension in the real estate sector of indebted nations.
Meanwhile, US Democrats have moved closer to a deal on Bidens’ multibillion-dollar economic agenda. This could allow the House to pass a $ 550 billion infrastructure bill this week. Crude oil was little changed around $ 84 a barrel as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. stocks and the prospect of talks that could eventually help revive an Iran nuclear deal, allowing crude exports to resume. Gold remained above $ 1,800 an ounce.
(Bloomberg contributed to the story)
