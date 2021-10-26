Valor Inc., a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, launches the world’s first uniswap exchange traded product

The new ETP, Valor Uniswap, will allow institutions and individuals to invest in Uniswap (UNI) as easily as buying stocks from their bank or broker.

Uniswap is the world’s largest decentralized exchange, with US $ 16.2 billion in market capitalization and US $ 5.1 billion Total Locked Value (TVL) in the protocol 1

Valor currently has more than US $ 290 million in assets under management (AUM) of its existing products

Valor Uniswap trading will begin on Frankfurt scholarship later this week

TORONTO, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – DeFi Technologies Inc.(the “Society” Where “DeFi Technologies“) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announced that its subsidiary Valor Inc. (“Value“), issuer of digital asset exchange traded products (“AND P“), Go launch Valor Uniswap (VALOR UNISWAP – CH1114178846) on the Brse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (“FrankfurtThe Valor Uniswap ETP allows investors to gain exposure to UNI, the native token of the world’s largest decentralized exchange, Uniswap, in a simple and secure way, through their bank or broker.

Uniswap, the world’s most popular decentralized exchange (“DEX“), is experiencing unprecedented growth, with $ 4.8 billion in total liquidity currently in the platform2. Open source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, it is a liquidity provider for trading tokens on the Ethereum network, called ERC-20 tokens. Last weekend, Uniswap Labs announced that the Uniswap protocol had passed 500 billion US dollars in total volume of transactions since its launch in november 2018.

“This is the very first Uniswap ETP offered to the investing public on traditional stock exchanges,” said Russel starr, Executive Chairman and CEO of DeFi Technologies. “With a market capitalization of over US $ 16 billion, Uniswap is one of the largest and most widely traded challenge protocols. We anticipate positive investor interest in our Uniswap ETP, which should also exacerbate the growth of Valor’s assets under management and create value for our shareholders. “

CEO of value Diana biggs said, “The future of financial services is built on open and interoperable protocols, and Uniswap is a fantastic example. At Valor, our mission is to provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to these areas of innovation, in particular to decentralized finance (DeFi). Our world first ETP Uniswap will do just that. We are encouraged by the continued growth of DeFi and we are working hard to bring more products such as Valor Uniswap to market, making this important innovation ecosystem available through traditional investment channels.

From 25 October 2021, the value has exceeded US $ 290 million in AUM from the trading of its products on the Nordic Growth Market (“NGM “) and Frankfurt. This achievement marks an exceptional first decade in 2021, which has seen outstandings increase by more than 3,033% since the start of the year.

By gaining exposure to digital assets through Valor, investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product purchased and sold on the NGM or Frankfurt, Valor buys or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, which means that Valor ETPs are fully backed at all times.

About Valor Uniswap

Valor Uniswap is the world’s first fully hedged passive investment product with Uniswap’s native token, UNI, as the underlying asset. The Valor Uniswap ETP, available in EUR (VALOR UNISWAP, ISIN code CH1114178846), will be traded on the Brse Frankfurt Certificates AG. Available for purchase through banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, Valor Uniswap eliminates the mystery, complexity and costs of UNI investment and custody that have so far hampered the widespread adoption of digital assets and decentralized finance.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to cutting-edge decentralized technologies which we believe are at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and businesses to provide diverse and trusted exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe and receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/

About Valor

Valor Inc. issues publicly traded financial products that allow retail and institutional investors to access investments in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure manner. Created in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valor, visit www.valour.com .

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the early listing of Valor Uniswap; the development and rating of Valour’s FTEs; investor interest in Valor ETPs; the regulatory environment for growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the expansion of DeFi Technologies and Valor in other geographies; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns from such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “expected”. , “Estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or declares that certain actions, events or results “Could”, “could”, “could”, “could” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be reached”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially. different from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the acceptance of Valor ETPs by exchanges, including the NGM and Frankfurt, investor demand for DeFi Technologies and Valor products; growth and development of the DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations regarding DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS BROADCAST.

