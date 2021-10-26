October 19 October 25 Oswego County today





OSWEGO COUNTY According to the Oswego County Health Department, at 1 p.m. there were a total of 372 additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three other county residents died last week. Each death is an unfortunate setback in our efforts to fight COVID-19 and something we never want to see, said Jiancheng Huang, director of public health for Oswego County. Our condolences go out to the families and friends of these patients. He went on to say that the weekly number of new cases accumulated in Oswego County was now less than 400 cases. This is the first time in the past few weeks, Huang said. We have also seen our volume of seven-day testing decrease. However, the percentage of positive results for all these tests remains above 10%.This means that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our community, putting those who are not or not fully vaccinated at a higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases. I encourage those who are eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated and help us protect our communities. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available from the county health department, area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and from local doctors and health care providers. The Oswego County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Health service COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to anyone eligible for the vaccine. Patients may receive their first, second or third dose of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine, as well as the Pfizer (Comirnaty) booster. Those eligible for the Pfizer booster must register in advance. Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson boosters are not available at this time. On Wednesday, October 27, healthcare staff will administer the Pfizer and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine to patients between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Moderna vaccine between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. only. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 years of age and older. Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 years of age and older. While walk-in visits are welcome, online pre-registration is encouraged and appreciated for clinic efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Today’s stats are below: Oswego County: (from 15h) Oswego counties seven days positivity rate : 6.5% (October 18: 8.3%)

Total number of active cases: 506 (October 18: 647)

Total number of positive cases: 12,559 (October 18: 12,187)

Total number of recoveries: 11,946 (October 18: 11,437)

Total number of tests: 302,407 (October 18: 296,690)

Total number of negative results: 285,900 (October 18: 280,719)

Total number of people in isolation / mandatory quarantine: 1,463 (October 18: 1,558)

Total number of deaths: 115 (October 18: 112)

The number of people vaccinated can be found here. Municipalities with cases: Map updated today. 11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston 51-75 confirmed cases: Amboy,Redfield 76-100 confirmed cases:Orwell, Williamstown 101-150 confirmed cases:Minetto 201-250 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish 251-300 confirmed cases: New Haven 351-400 confirmed cases:Palermo, Sandy Creek, WestMonroe Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, City of Oswego, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note that the college has stopped publishing information on its site and that statistics are available on the site SUNY-wide COVID-19 tracking. Oswego County School Districts: Find your COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases in the school district, for students and staff. Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths:(as of October 24, no change) Rest house COVID-19 related deaths: At retirement home 49 (no change) Excluding retirement home 7 (no change)

Ease of assisted living COVID-19 related deaths: In assisted living facility 0 (no change) Exterior serviced apartment 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: In an adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside an adult care facility: 1 (no change)

New York: (since yesterday) Total number of positive cases: 2,513,744 (October 18: 2,488,114)

Total of deaths : 45,376 (October 18: 45,137) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily data on deaths, as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. Total number of deaths reported and compiled by the CDC 57,741 (October 18 : 57 288 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes people who have died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, home , in hospices and other settings.

Other status updates can be found here. we: (from 2:22 p.m.) Total number of positive cases: 45,489,454 (October 18: 44,977,929)

Total number of deaths: 736, (October 18: 724,976)

Total number of vaccine doses administered: 411 955 885 (October 18 : 406 619 414 ) Worldwide: (from 2:22 p.m.) Total number of positive cases: 243,920,973 (October 18: 240,957,825)

Total number of deaths: 4,952,546 (October 18: 4,902,519) Resources: COVID-19 Information: Test Information: Free transportation is available for residents to get to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance. Vaccine Information: Various: Links for statistics: The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed on March 22, 2020. Like that: As Loading… Related

