Why Tesla’s Market Value Will Double To $ 2 Trillion

Tesla’s market capitalization topped $ 1,000 billion after Hertz announced a contract to purchase 100,000 Tesla vehicles for its rental fleet, reports the the Wall Street newspaper.

Should you buy Tesla shares? Despite issues with the quality of the vehicles and its Autopilot driver assistance system, I see four reasons why the stock, which rose 142% last year, could double next year:

Rental Tesla could boost demand

Expansion in China

More efficient batteries on the go

The Musk Meme Effect

Teslas Boffo Third Quarter Results Report

Investors want to own companies that are growing faster than analysts expect and increase their forecasts for future growth.

Tesla has just delivered expectations exceeding growth for its third quarter. According to CNBC, Tesla reported $ 13.76 billion in revenue, $ 150 million higher than Refinitiv’s expectations and about 57% more than the previous year. Net income of $ 1.62 billion was 388% higher than the $ 331 million earned in the third quarter of 2020.

Tesla told investors it faces supply chain issues. As he said, a variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, port congestion and blackouts, have impacted our ability to run factories at full speed.

Tesla reiterated its previous goal of achieving 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon.

Tesla quality issues

Teslas vehicles have quality issues. For example, in July 2020, I wrote about the Tesla Paradox despite high consumer emotional attachment, Tesla’s quality issues were worse than any other manufacturer in its June 2020 survey.

For example, a friend told me about over 30 maintenance issues with his 2013 Model S, including his experience crawling in the trunk to get into the car because the doors and windows wouldn’t open.

Then there are the more recent issues with its Autopilot driver assistance system. CNBC reported that the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration is investigating Tesla for possible safety flaws in its autopilot driver assistance system after a series of crashes involving Tesla drivers colliding with vehicles from first aid parked while using autopilot.

Tesla Vice President of Automotive Engineering Lars Moravy told investors last week that Tesla is still fully cooperating with NHTSA [and is happy to be part of its journey] to understand the rules and regulations for vehicles with more software enabled features.

Despite these issues, Tesla has moved beyond the rational part of the minds of its consumers who would be preoccupied with these quality issues by building a vehicle whose style and rapid acceleration exert an irresistible emotional tug.

Tesla vehicles are expensive. However, when Hertz adds 100,000 of them to its $ 4.2 billion fleet at the list price that Tesla says has not been reduced by the end of the year, people will be leasing them. at the airport. As the Journal writes, [renting Tesla Model 3s from Hertz] promises to expose more mainstream drivers to Tesla technology.

Fueling long-term demand for Teslas is good for investors betting on its stock. However, for now, Tesla’s problem is how to manufacture and deliver enough vehicles to meet the demand it already has.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth of $ 255 billion, according to Forbes, drops Toyota’s market cap by $ 27 billion, tweeted on Oct. 25, Wild $ T1mes !. Weird that [the Hertz order] valuation misplaced, because Tesla is really a production ramp issue, not a demand issue.

Despite a forecast of 900,000 vehicles to be delivered in 2021, roughly 80% more than Tesla to ship in 2020, Musk seems to think he could sell more if he could manufacture and ship more.

Indeed, if Musk’s popular appeal isn’t strong enough, Hertz said he’s teaming up with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who just set a record 600 touchdown passes to market his electric vehicle rentals.

reported, the Hertz command could help Tesla balance production and manage changing demand for its more affordable vehicles. In recent quarters, sales of the Model 3 have declined while demand for the buildable Model Y hatchback at factories in Austin and near Berlin, Germany has increased.

Expansion in China

Another reason to see a bright future for Tesla is its growing presence in China. As CNBC wrote, about 49% of Tesla’s U.S. revenue, $ 3.11 billion out of $ 6.41 billion, came from China. As a percentage of overall sales, China has grown from less than 20% of the total in 2020 to 22.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

True, Tesla’s presence in China is under threat due to criticism from state media and social media users.

Nevertheless Tesla responds to a strong demand. That’s because it opened a gigafactory in Shanghai and delivered its first cars made in China to local customers in January 2020 before the pandemic began and started delivering a second model there this year.

And Chinese consumers are buying what Tesla is building with the Models 3 and Y ranking among the top three electric vehicles sold in China, CNBC reported.

Tesla’s progress in China despite headwinds is a source of future growth.

More powerful battery from Panasonic

As the cost of powering its vehicles decreases, more and more people are likely to buy Tesla.

To this end, Tesla could benefit from more powerful batteries from a supplier Panasonic. According to the Wall Street newspaper Panasonic recently introduced a new 4680 battery for Tesla electric vehicles, which is larger than the 1865 and 2170 models currently used in Tesla cars.

In July, Musk shared his enthusiasm for this battery, saying: Physically it’s the best architecture, and economically it’s the cheapest solution.

Nonetheless, Musk pointed out that it’s more difficult to build the 4680 on a production scale. Panasonic plans to begin test production of the 4,680 battery cells in Japan by March 2022, the Journal noted.

The Musk Meme Effect

Finally, Elon Musk can move the markets with his Twitter account.

As Bloomberg wrote, Whether it’s a meme, a cryptocurrency, or a slightly bankrupt car rental company, the Tesla CEO is building unbeatable momentum.

Musk’s ability to rock the Bitcoin and Dogecoin market with his tweets helps reinforce the emotional boost his social media followers get by increasing the value of Tesla stock.

Tesla stock rises and falls, but if it maintains the momentum it has enjoyed over the past 12 months, its market cap could reach $ 2 trillion next year.