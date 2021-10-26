Facebook was born, lives and thrives in scandal. It has been lawless for years | Matt stoller

Facebook is struggling these days, so you can expect the business to be in trouble. For example, in a Senate court hearing, Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana let Facebook Colin Stretch have him.

Kennedy confronted Stretch, the company’s former general counsel, with a report that Facebook may micro-target emotionally vulnerable teens, asking them: Was that report bogus? Stretch responded with a standard Facebook line: this report was based on an internal document that was overrated. This did not satisfy Kennedy. Your power scares me sometimes, he said. Another day, another black eye for Facebook.

Yet, if you don’t particularly recognize this exchange, it’s because it happened over three years ago, before the whistleblower of the day, Frances Haugen, even joined Facebook. And since that hearing, the company’s shares have doubled.

Indeed, Facebook was born, lives and thrives in scandal. There were scandals before this hearing, such as privacy breaches that led to a consent decree from the Federal Trade Commission in 2012. There were scandals after this hearing, like Facebook being exposed as facilitating genocide in Myanmar. In 2019, the U.S. government fined Facebook $ 5 billion for violating its commitment to the government to stop deceiving its users about their ability to control the privacy of their personal information. In 2020, the House antitrust subcommittee revealed documents showing Mark Zuckerberg as an explicitly predatory in his business methods, which were supplemented by the Federal Trade Commission complaint filed earlier this year. And yet we hardly see any consequential action.

Despite all the light and heat, Facebook is still a monopoly riding the world over our information commons.

So forgive me, as a longtime Facebook critic, for not seeing this latest round of bad press that doesn’t reveal anything we don’t already know doesn’t get to the heart of the matter.

This problem is simple. Anarchy pays off. We have known that Facebook has been lawless and reckless for years. And yet, despite all the light and heat, Facebook is still a monopoly straddling the world over our shared information. One man is still responsible for it, making all the key political decisions, and he is worth $ 100 billion and is seen as an important leader and philanthropist. In other words, when a bank robber robs a bank, blame the bank robber. When a bank robber robs 20 banks and announces where he’s going to rob next, and does it in broad daylight, repeatedly, and no one stops him, we should blame the cops. And that’s where we are with Facebook.

Haugen, while providing useful material showing that Facebook knows what we all know, that Instagram is bad for teenage girls, and that Zuckerberg is not a role model of virtue, added momentum to the call to do something. . And there’s a feeding frenzy of media and political leaders praising the heroism of a wealthy Silicon Valley insider telling us what we already know. A Scottish lawmaker demand Haugen at close range: Is Facebook Evil?

But all this focus on Facebook and the personalities involved misses the point. If we put in place a political system that offers a reward for the destruction of our social fabric in the order of $ 100 billion and unlimited power, then that is what we get. The problem isn’t Facebook, it’s a political regime that creates an incentive for monopolization, securities fraud and surveillance advertising.

The most important question is what will policymakers do about the problems Facebook presents. There are two basic problems. First, Facebook has immense market power, and antitrust law has been weakened by courts and economists over the decades. Despite all the scandals on Facebook, a judge recently dismissed the Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against the company because, he said, the government had failed to prove that Facebook was a monopoly. The lawsuit has since been filed, but even if it continues, it will be tried in 2023, with an appeals phase extending until 2025. That’s ridiculous. The standards for proving harm must be lower and courts must act more quickly.

Second, Facebook and all social media and internet advertising companies can use detailed records to target us with ads wherever we go online. This is a conflict of interest because it encourages a business model in which communications facilities try to make us dependent so that they can sell us more ads. Unlike a telephone network, which is not funded by ads, social media companies pick and choose the inflammatory content to promote. This both creates filter bubbles of conspiracy-theory-driven communities and redirects advertising from legitimate publishers, such as local newspapers, to ad monopolies such as Facebook. This political failure also has political roots: for decades libertarian judges and policymakers have fought successfully against rules that prohibit such conflicts of interest in business and ensured that the rules on data or confidentiality are voluntary or poorly enforced.

In order to solve the problem, we the people should empower our government to govern

And that brings us to why we haven’t done anything about Facebook. In order to truly address the issue of dominant market power and conflicts of interest, we the people should empower our government to govern. We need to pass laws that strengthen antitrust enforcement, we need to ban conflicts of interest from companies such as a vertically integrated communications company in an advertising network, and we need to restore the rule of law against the powerful. when they commit crimes.

This is necessary and long overdue. And policy makers are moving in this direction. In New York, for example, state lawmakers are debating an abuse of dominance bill that would strengthen antitrust enforcement. At the FTC, authorities are considering using new regulatory tools to tackle unfair competition methods. In Ohio, the Attorney General is using the Utilities Act to tackle big tech. At some point, hopefully, law enforcement officials will even use the criminal law and handcuff powerful offenders.

Congress itself is taking action. Lawmakers are mulling over antitrust bills that would break big tech, though in all likelihood the only bill that will pass is a bill banning self-preference that would have little impact on Facebook. The lawmaker is also considering amending section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which allows large tech companies to evade liability for their products.

Ultimately, any change in Facebook’s address will affect far more than the social media giant, as Facebook is just the forerunner of an economy full of concentrated business players using similar tactics. We must stop the rampant bank robbery of not just Mark Zuckerberg, but everyone who does it. It would be a glorious thing to do, to restructure our economy so that predatory behavior is actually penalized, rather than rewarded.

So let’s go. In the meantime, I don’t want to hear another story about this infamous bank robber, unless it is recognized that Facebook’s problems are downstream of our democratic institutions’ failure to solve them.