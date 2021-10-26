Spanx CEO Sara Blakely Gives Employees 2 Plane Tickets and $ 10,000ExBulletin







toggle legend Paul Morigi / Getty Images North America

Paul Morigi / Getty Images North America Before Spanx founder Sara Blakely became the youngest self-taught woman, she sold door-to-door fax machines because she needed money and health insurance. Now, two decades after Blakely launched pioneering women’s clothing company, global investment firm Blackstone is buying a controlling stake in Spanx, which is valued at estimated at $ 1.2 billion in the case. In a video posted on Instagram last week, Blakely celebrated the sale with its employees. There was a globe on a table nearby and, finally, she asked, “Why am I spinning a globe?” ” Then, in front of the silent crowd, she announced the reason: because she bought two first class tickets to anywhere in the world for each employee. But that was not all. “You know, if you have a trip you might want to go out for a really good dinner, you might want to go out to a great hotel,” Blakely said. “So with everyone’s two first class tickets to anywhere in the world, you each get $ 10,000.” Cheers erupted and tears flowed and a dance party filled the hall. When asked how they would use their freebies, their responses varied widely: from a honeymoon in Bora Bora and a getaway in Sweden to a safari in South Africa. In the video, Blakely spent time reminiscing about how far she had come from the long nights and weekends she spent working on her idea for women’s formwear and cold call manufacturing factories. . “I said this business would someday be worth $ 20 million and everyone laughed at me,” Blakely said as she started to cry. Blakely took a moment to toast all the women who came before her and “all the women in the world who haven’t had this opportunity.” While 50% of entrepreneurs are women, she says, they only get 2.3% of the venture capital. “At a time like this, I think about my mom and my grandmothers and their lack of options and all the women that came before them,” Blakely said. “It would only have been a very distant dream.” Tien Le is an intern at the NPR News Desk.

